Rodda Paint Co. Announces Acquisition of Miller Paint Company, Uniting Two Iconic Northwest Brands

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rodda Paint Company, in partnership with the Cloverdale Group based in Surrey (BC), Canada, is proud to announce the acquisition of Miller Paint Company, an esteemed ESOP (employee-owned company) deeply rooted in the Pacific Northwest since 1890. Negotiations have been in place with Miller Paint's team for several months and we have come to an equitable deal for each company. This landmark agreement, built on shared values, rich histories and strong reputations, brings together two of the most trusted names in the Pacific Northwest paint industry to better serve customers, employees, and communities alike.

"This is an exciting new chapter for both companies," said David Wolf, President & COO of Rodda Paint. "Together, we'll honor Miller Paint's incredible legacy while combining resources to elevate our service and strengthen our presence in the Pacific Northwest."

Jason Palumbis, CEO & President of Miller Paint, added, "Joining forces with Rodda Paint enhances what Miller Paint stands for - quality, service, people and community - while also opening doors to greater opportunities for our customers and employees."

This unification will preserve the unique strengths of each company while enhancing operational efficiencies and geographic reach. Both teams are coming together, committed to ensuring a smooth transition, delivering the same exceptional products and service customers have trusted for generations, and building an even brighter future together.

This acquisition is in line with Rodda Paint's vision for the future.

