Rodda Paint® Company Announces the Purchase of Valley Paint Manufacturing, in Woods Cross, Utah Growing our Coating Network to Higher Levels

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rodda Paint company, the largest family-owned paint manufacturer in the Northwest is excited to announce the purchase of Valley Paint Manufacturing, in Woods Cross, Utah, effective November 1, 2023. Founded in April 1982 by Russell Swan and Brad Olson with a vision to fill a niche in the local market for Light Industrial Coatings, Valley Paint Manufacturing has built an outstanding reputation in manufacturing quality products since, growing their sales both regionally and nationally, from their facility located in Woods Cross, UT. David Wolf, President & COO of Rodda Paint along with Brian Villa, Executive VP of Sales & Operations of Rodda Paint and Tim Vogel, Chairman & C.E.O. of Cloverdale Paint Group are extremely pleased with the fit between Rodda Paint Co. and Valley Paint Manufacturing. With a robust employee base, manufacturing & distribution capacity and technical & sales expertise, the Valley Paint Manufacturing acquisition provides high quality people, industrial technology, manufacturing and formulating capacity to Rodda Paint Co. and the Cloverdale Paint Group. Valley Paint Manufacturing will continue to operate independently in the Salt Lake City area with the support of Rodda Paint Co., making products to service their existing customers and expanding their Sales & Operations to further grow their distribution nationwide. "It is with purchases like these of great companies with strong reputations that fit our growth strategy, that Rodda Paint Co. in support with the Cloverdale Paint Group, plans to continue to grow our coating network to higher levels," says Rodda Paint Co. President & COO David Wolf.

Pictured - Rodda Paint Employees: Brian Villa, Executive Vice President of Sales & Operations (left) David Wolf, President & Chief Operating Officer (right)
About Rodda Paint Company

Rodda Paint Co. is the largest family-owned paint manufacturer in the Northwest with offices and manufacturing facilities located in Portland, Oregon and is an independent subsidiary of the Cloverdale Group based in Surrey, BC, Canada. Rodda Paint Co. manufactures and distributes Quality Paints, High-Performance Industrial Coatings, and Professional Painting Supplies demanded by the industry's various customer segments through its 120+ retail locations across the Northwest, including 60 full-service company stores. Rodda Paint, along with the Cloverdale Paint Group operates manufacturing plants in Portland (OR), Surrey (BC) Winnipeg (MB), Calgary (AB) and Mississauga (ON). Rodda Paint Co. is a Service oriented company that has been building lasting relationships with customers, partners and vendors for more than 90 years and recognizes the value of long-term, experienced and well-trained employees to become a sustaining resource for every customer segment.

About Rodda Paint Company's New Cascadia Color Collection

Rodda Paint company's Cascadia line of designer colors are comprised of unique colors born from the majestic landscapes of the NW. Rodda Paint company has a team of highly trained paint color experts, working in Rodda Paint company's color lab in Portland, OR who go the extra mile to get colors from the most exceptional locations in the NW and pair the color discoveries into nature inspired, timeless color palettes... Architects, Interior Designers, Professional Decorators and Painters specify these colors for residential and commercial projects for both performance and lasting style.

Rodda Media Contact:
Jason Lawrence, Vice President of Marketing; [email protected]
Priya Bhagat, Marketing Program Manager; 971-291-3179; [email protected] 

