RODE Announces RODECaster Video All-in-One Production Console, YouTube First Look Video and More Info at B&H

Connection-wise, the RODECaster Video provides four full HD (1080p) HDMI inputs with auto frame rate conversion, along with two HDMI outputs that can be configured for viewing program, preview, and multiview. A pair of flexible USB ports allow you to connect additional video and audio sources including webcams and RODE USB audio devices. Once your connections are set up, a simple button press allows you to switch between up to six video sources and seven scenes customizable with up to nine layers of video, media, and graphics. Use the front panel to access media playback, graphic transitions, keying, transitions, and deploy automatic chroma keying to replace backgrounds with media or live video inputs. A handy Inspect feature provides for quick scene configuration and preview. Built-in intelligent auto-switching delivers seamless, hands-free switching of video sources and scenes based on audio inputs.

RODE RODECaster Video All-in-One Production Console

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1849611-REG/rode_rcv_rodecaster_video.html

Audio Features

Not surprisingly, the RODECaster Video is ready to handle a wide variety of audio duties. In addition to multiple USB ports, the mixer offers a pair of XLR/TRS input jacks to accommodate microphone, line, or instrument sources and Revolution preamps with up to 75 dB of gain to easily handle even low-output dynamic podcasting mics. What's more, wireless Bluetooth input is supported, and a pair of built-in Series IV wireless receivers lets you seamlessly integrate a wide range of RODE wireless microphone transmitters.

In total, 20 possible audio sources (or nine simultaneous stereo channels) are at your disposal. Every channel is equipped with Aphex VoxLab audio processing with EQ, compressor, noise gate, high-pass filter, de-esser, Aural Exciter, Big Bottom, and Compellor. For analog outputs, two ¼" TRS outs are provided along with a pair of ¼" headphone jacks. You can also output audio digitally via the multiple USB ports or wirelessly over Bluetooth. Each output can be independently configured with custom level, mute status, and level offset settings for each of the 9 inputs.

Streaming and Recording

With the integrated Wi-Fi 6 or Ethernet connection, one can stream to major platforms including YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook Live. Alternatively, you can record directly to an external USB device for additional postproduction work. You can record your program feed as an H.264/AVC MP4 file with embedded AAC stereo mix and multiple audio tracks can be recorded as nine independent stereo WAV files.

RODE RODECaster Video All-in-One Production Console

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/l/rode

YouTube First Look Video

https://youtu.be/v1vkXdDBiio

Learn more about the RODECaster Video Console with B&H Explora

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/videos/pro-audio/rode-announces-rodecaster-video-all-in-one-production-console

