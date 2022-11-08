Rodent Control Market Size to Grow by USD 1.50 Bn, Vendors to Deploy Organic and Inorganic Growth Strategies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The rodent control market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete. They are identified based on their market dominance, revenues, product portfolio, geographical presence, and financials. Manufacturers of rodent control are significantly investing in R&D to improve their products and expand their customer base. To strengthen their positions in the market, vendors are adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions and strategic partnerships. The market growth in upcoming years is expected to remain moderate. Hence, the market landscape is expected to remain moderately competitive during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Rodent Control Market 2022-2026

The rodent control market size is expected to grow by USD 1.50 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.78% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the latest trends and drivers, the current market scenario, and the overall market environment. Request Latest FREE Sample Report

Rodent Control Market 2022-2026: Scope

The rodent control market report covers the following areas:

Rodent Control Market 2022-2026: Drivers and Challenges

The growth of the hospitality, pharmaceutical, and food processing industries is driving market growth. The demand for rodent control services has increased significantly in these industries, especially after the recovery from the economic recession of the late 2000s. The pharmaceutical and hospitality industries need to adhere to stringent health and safety regulations. Therefore, the demand for rodent control from these industries has been growing over the years, which will fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

The implementation of stringent regulations is challenging market growth. Some of the regulations include Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation, and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) and the Biocidal Products Regulation. However, some small vendors do not comply with regulations to keep costs low. Non-compliance can lead to fines, cancelation of licenses, and other corrective actions. Moreover, high costs are involved in manufacturing green products and training personnel to carry out rodent extermination services. Such factors will impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Rodent Control Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

End-user

Residential: The residential segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The segment primarily includes services such as rodent extermination; bird proofing; fumigation; and eradication of mosquitoes, bed bugs, ants, and cockroaches. Some of the most common pests in houses include cockroaches, bedbugs, ants, termites, flies, rodents, fleas, spiders, mosquitoes, beetles, ticks, gnats, and silverfish.



Commercial



Industrial



Agriculture



Others

Type

Products



Services

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Rodent Control Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

Anticimex International AB, Arrow Exterminators Inc., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Bell Laboratories Inc., Corteva Inc., Dodson Pest Control Inc., Ecolab Inc., JT Eaton & Co. Inc., Liphatech Inc., Massey Services Inc., Neogen Corp., PelGar International Ltd., Rentokil Initial Plc, Rollins Inc., SenesTech Inc., Syngenta Crop Protection AG, The ServiceMaster Co. LLC, and Truly Nolen of America Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

Rodent Control Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist rodent control market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the rodent control market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the rodent control market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of rodent control market vendors

Rodent Control Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.78% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.50 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.26 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 50% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Anticimex International AB, Arrow Exterminators Inc., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Bell Laboratories Inc., Corteva Inc., Dodson Pest Control Inc., Ecolab Inc., JT Eaton and Co. Inc., Liphatech Inc., Massey Services Inc., Neogen Corp., PelGar International Ltd., Rentokil Initial Plc, Rollins Inc., SenesTech Inc., Syngenta Crop Protection AG, The ServiceMaster Co. LLC, and Truly Nolen of America Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

