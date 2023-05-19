Rodenticides Market Zooms Towards Billion-Dollar Valuation: Estimated to Reach USD 3.01 Billion by 2030: Verified Market Research®

News provided by

Verified Market Research

19 May, 2023, 10:15 ET

The "Global Rodenticides Market Size By Product (Non-anticoagulants, Anticoagulants), By Application (Pellets, Powder & Spray), By End-User (Pest Control Companies, Agriculture), By Geographic Scope & Forecast, 2023-2030" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Rodenticides Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Rodenticides Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.60% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 2.19 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 3.01 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample?rid=3761

Browse in-depth TOC on "Rodenticides Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Rodenticides Market Thrives as Rodent Infestation and Disease Risks Increase

The global rodenticides market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the rising need to control rodent populations, combat crop and property damage, and mitigate the spread of diseases caused by rodents. Rodenticides, a type of pesticide designed specifically for rodents, have emerged as an effective solution in safeguarding public health and addressing economic losses.

Rodents, including squirrels, woodchucks, chipmunks, porcupines, nutria, beavers, rats, and mice, pose a considerable threat to agricultural crops, residential areas, and commercial establishments. Furthermore, rodents are known carriers of various diseases, making their control and eradication vital for public health and safety.

Rodenticides are formulated in various forms such as ground meat, vegetables, cereals, and fruits. These baits are often enhanced with enticing flavoring agents like fish oil, molasses, or peanut butter to attract rodents. The efficacy of rodenticides lies in their ability to quickly eliminate disease-carrying rodents, particularly mice. Several chemicals, including sulfur dioxide, carbon monoxide, hydrogen cyanide, and methyl bromide, are utilized in rodenticide formulations.

One of the primary market drivers for rodenticides market is the alarming rate at which rodents cause diseases and economic losses. Governments worldwide have recognized the urgent need to regulate public health and sanitation in both residential and commercial areas. As a result, the demand for rodenticides has skyrocketed, particularly in major cities grappling with rodent infestation and disease outbreaks.

The pest control companies segment has emerged as the dominant segment in the rodenticides market, accounting for the largest market share. These companies extensively employ rodenticides to effectively manage rodent populations, resulting in heightened demand for rodent-resistant products worldwide. With the increasing population and growing concerns about food security, the demand for rodenticides is expected to continue its upward trajectory, creating lucrative opportunities for key market players in the rodenticides market.

North America holds the largest market share in the rodenticides market and is projected to witness a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.13% during the forecast period. The region has witnessed the availability of rodenticide bait stations, containing block or paste form rodenticide bait, in the consumer market, further driving the rodenticides market growth.

Prominent players operating in the rodenticides market include BASF, Bayer AG, Impex Europe, Liphatech Inc, Syngenta AG, Rentokil Initial PLC, Neogen Corporation, Bell Laboratories, Inc, Ecolab Inc, Rollis Inc, and others. These key players are expected to leverage their expertise and innovative product offerings to meet the growing market demand. Financial statements, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis are crucial factors shaping their strategies for sustainable growth.

As the global rodenticides market continues to expand, it is essential for industry stakeholders to closely monitor market developments, regulatory changes, and technological advancements. In doing so, they can capitalize on emerging opportunities, drive product innovation, and contribute to the overall well-being of societies worldwide.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Rodenticides Market into Product, Application, End-User, And Geography.

  • Rodenticides Market, by Product
    • Non-Anticoagulant
    • Anticoagulant
  • Rodenticides Market, by Application
    • Pellets
    • Powder & Spray
    • Block
  • Rodenticides Market, by End User
    • Pest Control Companies
    • Agriculture
    • Warehouses
    • Urban Center
    • Households
  • Rodenticides Market, by Geography
    • North America
      • U.S
      • Canada
      • Mexico
    • Europe
      • Germany
      • France
      • U.K
      • Rest of Europe
    • Asia Pacific
      • China
      • Japan
      • India
      • Rest of Asia Pacific
    • ROW
      • Middle East & Africa
      • Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Pest Control Market By Pest Type (Chemical, Mechanical, Biological), By Application (Commercial, Residential, Agriculture), By Geography, And Forecast

Microencapsulated Pesticides Market By Type (Insecticides, Fungicides, Herbicides), By Technology (Physical, Physico-chemical, Chemical), By Application Industry (Agricultural and Non-agricultural),, By Geography, And Forecast

Agrochemicals Market By Fertilizer Type (Nitrogen fertilizer, Phosphatic Fertilizer, Potassic Fertilizer), By Pesticide Type (Fungicides, Herbicides, Insecticides), By Crop Type (Cereals and Grains, Oilseeds and Pulses), By Geography, And Forecast

Agricultural Biologicals Testing Market By End-User (Biological Product Manufacturers, Government Agencies), By Application (Field Support, Analytical, Regulatory), By Product Type (Bio Pesticides, Bio Stimulants, Bio Fertilizers), By Geography, And Forecast

Top 7 Pest Control Companies in the Pest Control Market Industry

Visualize Rodenticides Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research® provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information-enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SMEs offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductors & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us 
Mr. Edwyne Fernandes 
Verified Market Research® 
US: +1 (650)-781-4080 
US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768 
Email: [email protected] 
Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/ 
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2015407/VMR_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Verified Market Research

Also from this source

Sports Medicine Market Zooms Towards Billion-Dollar Valuation: Estimated to Reach USD 9.48 Billion by 2030: Verified Market Research®

Gas Turbines Market Zooms Towards Billion-Dollar Valuation: Estimated to Reach USD 25.19 Billion by 2030: Verified Market Research®

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.