Rodeo Dental & Orthodontics Expands Access to Affordable, Quality Dental Care in Glendale

Doors open July 13, 2026

GLENDALE, Ariz., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rodeo Dental & Orthodontics is bringing its mission of expanding access to affordable, high-quality healthcare to the Glendale community. Located at 6702 W Bethany Home Rd, Glendale, AZ 85303, this new dental hub is dedicated to serving local families starting Monday, July 13, 2026. The practice has officially opened its schedule and is now scheduling appointments for new patients seeking comprehensive dental and orthodontic

This milestone marks more than just growth, it represents expanded access to affordable, quality dental care for Glendale families. Rodeo Dental' s new practice will provide comprehensive services for children and families, including pediatric dentistry, orthodontics, and family dentistry, all under one roof.

Meeting a Community Need

Dental access continues to be a challenge for many Arizona families. Rodeo Dental aims to bridge this gap by:

Welcoming families with flexible scheduling options.

Accepting Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS), UnitedHealthcare, and other leading PPO and Medicaid-based plans to keep care affordable.

Offering a kid-centered environment that helps reduce fear and builds healthy habits while supporting parents.

More Than Dentistry — A Next Level Experience

Rodeo Dental has earned more than 50,000 five-star reviews by transforming dental visits into unforgettable family experiences. From colorful lobbies and state-of-the-art technology to patient send-offs after the appointment, every visit is designed to create lasting memories and build lifelong trust.

Interview Opportunities Available Now

Spokespeople from Rodeo Dental, including CEO Dr. Saam Zarrabi, are available to discuss:

How Rodeo is addressing barriers to dental care for families.

The significance of serving the Glendale community.

Why creating positive dental experiences for children impacts health for a lifetime.

Book Today

Families can call (520) 201-5677 or visit https://www.rodeodental.com/locations/glendale-az to schedule an appointment now. New patients are welcome, and care for families is available.

SOURCE Rodeo Dental & Orthodontics