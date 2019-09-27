Main Vendor And Netflix Creative Partner Set To Release Exclusive Making-of Videos

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Rodeo FX, lead vendor on the record-breaking third season of the Netflix hit series Stranger Things, is set to release three behind-the-scenes videos on October 2 that break down the visual effects that brought all the season's creatures and monsters to life. Inspired by the iconic title creature from The Thing, the Duffer Brothers' vision of the season's terrifying Mind Flayer was modeled and animated by the Rodeo FX team. The team also delivered complex visual effects for environments, matter and substances, including imploding rats and moving goop.

Video: Stranger Things 3 Behind-the-Scenes Teaser by Rodeo FX Rodeo FX reveals the visual effects behind the monsters of Stranger Things 3 (CNW Group/Rodeo FX)

From previs and look development to compositing, the Rodeo FX team worked on the seven effects-rich episodes of the eight-episode season. VFX Supervisor Martin Pelletier led almost 200 artists over 13 months to deliver above 400 shots, hundreds of CG assets, and all the new season's CG creatures.

"After watching the first season of Stranger Things, I remember thinking that I had to work on that show one day," said VFX Supervisor Martin Pelletier. "The third season was such a treat to be a part of. Working with the Duffer Brothers is a remarkable experience. They are really enthusiastic and it's incredible to witness their creative process."

On set in Atlanta, and later at the post-production office in Los Angeles, Martin Pelletier met with VFX Supervisor Paul Graff and the Duffer Brothers on multiple occasions to discuss the artistic and technical challenges of bringing the season's epic monsters to life.

This marks an important achievement for the VFX house, which paved its way in the industry following three Emmy® wins for its work on HBO's groundbreaking Game of Thrones. Having established its expertise in creature and animation work on It, Paddington 2, Bumblebee, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, among others, Rodeo FX was tasked by Netflix with raising the bar with new monsters.

"Netflix trusted us with the biggest effects for their flagship show, which was both a tremendous honour and a great challenge," said Rodeo FX President Sebastien Moreau. "I'm incredibly proud of how our teams rose to the occasion and delivered truly hair-raising creatures and effects."

The three making-of videos will be unveiled to the media via an exclusive, live, online presentation by VFX Supervisor Martin Pelletier and Animation Supervisor Yvon Jardel on October 1, at 11:00 a.m. (ET). The presentation will showcase the Rodeo FX's work, as well as feature anecdotes and stories from their team's collaboration with the Duffer Brothers.

To access the online presentation on October 1, at 11:00 a.m. (ET), visit: https://www.rodeofx.com/stranger-things-3-makingof-event/

Martin Pelletier and Yvon Jardel will also participate in a Facebook Live on October 2 at 12:00 p.m. (ET), followed by a Reddit AMA at 1:00 p.m.

Stranger Things – Season 3 is available for streaming on Netflix.

About Rodeo FX

Rodeo FX is a full-service, award-winning visual effects house for acclaimed films, groundbreaking series and unforgettable ads. Founded in 2006, Rodeo FX boasts close to 600 accomplished artists, with studios in Montréal, Los Angeles, Québec and Munich. Notable projects include Academy Award®-winner Blade Runner 2049, IT, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, Aquaman, Kong: Skull Island, Arrival and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. Rodeo FX recently won a 2019 VES Award for its work on Amazon's Jack Ryan and a 2018 VES Award for its work on Game of Thrones. Emmy® honours include three awards for Game of Thrones in 2014, 2015 and 2016. For more information, visit rodeofx.com .

SOURCE Rodeo FX

Related Links

https://www.rodeofx.com/

