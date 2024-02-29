Rodeo Legend Myrtis Dightman Featured in New Ozarka® Natural Spring Water Campaign

The water brand features Mr. Dightman, the Jackie Robinson of Rodeo, in its new Made in Texas campaign and is debuting the partnership at the iconic Rodeo Austin

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A man who can survive the most dangerous eight seconds possible—and make history doing it? That man must be Made in Texas. Crockett native Myrtis Dightman (often called the Jackie Robinson of Rodeo) stars in the new campaign spots for Ozarka® Natural Spring Water, which is launching this week at Rodeo Austin, one of the city's premier events and a top five rodeo in the U.S.

Dightman's son, Myrtis Jr., and grandson, Myrtis III, will be attending the event on behalf of the brand, participating at the annual Cowboy Breakfast on Friday, March 1. At the breakfast, Ozarka and the Dightman family will present a check to Rodeo Austin, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to nurture Texas youths.

Ozarka knows that being Made in Texas stands for strength, determination, and grit. "Myrtis Dightman truly exemplifies all of these qualities," says Garret Young, Brand Manager for Ozarka Natural Spring Water. "We couldn't be prouder to partner with such a legendary figure. Myrtis is a man of deep conviction who truly opened doors for generations. We're thrilled to feature Myrtis in our new Made in Texas campaign as we come aboard as the official water sponsor at the beloved Rodeo Austin."

The Made in Texas campaign, which launches March 1, salutes the traditions, like high school football, barbecue, rodeo, and, of course, Ozarka Natural Spring Water, that make the state great. In addition to Dightman, the campaign will also spotlight pitmaster Tootsie Tomanetz of Snow's Barbecue in Lexington, TX.

"We are thrilled for Rodeo Austin's new partnership with Ozarka and excited that they will be launching their campaign with Cowboy Breakfast as we kick off a month full of activities," says CEO of Rodeo Austin, Glen Alan Phillips. "We are grateful for Myrtis Dightman's contribution to the sport of Rodeo and his commitment to the next generation."

About Ozarka® Natural Spring Water

Proudly Texan, Ozarka® Natural Spring Water is committed to helping conserve the springs where the water is sourced from and proudly supporting the local communities. Ozarka® Natural Spring Water is sourced from carefully selected natural springs in Texas. It has a natural mineral content, providing an unparalleled taste and quality that quenches the thirst of Texans and their neighboring communities since 1905.

About Rodeo Austin

Rodeo Austin is a not-for-profit that provides real experiences and gritty fun to raise millions for Texas kids. Since 1938, we've been a mission with a rodeo that has brought heritage and entertainment to our community. Rodeo Austin is a year- round non-profit funded by a month-long real western experience held every March. Rodeo-goers get to do things they can do nowhere else including a ProRodeo, one-of-a-kind concerts, carnival and a livestock show. All while raising millions for Texas kids. Come be part of real Texas grit!

SOURCE BlueTriton Brands