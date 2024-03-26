Roderick "PushaRod" Bullock Joins Hallwood

Grammy Award Winning Urban A&R Veteran Joins Top Management Company and Record Label as Vice President of A&R/Management

LOS ANGELES, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hallwood, a full-service Record Label and Management company, announced today that Roderick "PushaRod" Bullock has joined the company as Vice President of A&R/Management. The Grammy Award winning PushaRod, is a prominent figure in the modern music scene having an impressive 7 ½ year tenure as A&R of Urban Music at Interscope, Geffen, A&M Records, cultivating an extraordinary roster of talent including Rich The Kid, Moneybagg Yo, Kamaiyah, Ian Connor, Neechie, Arin Ray, Mitch, and Co Cash. His vast experience led to the spearheading of record labels 4Hunnid and 10Summers and his contributions extend to acclaimed albums and focus tracks, including YG's Stay Dangerous and My Krazy Life, Ty Dolla $ign's House on the Hill, Moneybagg Yo's 43vaHeartless, Mustard's 10 Summers, Jay 305's Taking All Bets, Dreezy's No Hard Feelings, Arin Ray's Platinum Fire, and many more.

PushaRod's addition continues Hallwood's rapid expansion and thoughtful diversification of services and industry leading executives available to their clients. As VP, PushaRod will continue to build Hallwood's roster of talent and work hand in hand with its robust roster of songwriters and producers.

Grammy Award Winning Roderick "PushaRod" Bullock brings a career with nearly 20 Billion Streams to the Hallwood team.

Hallwood Media founder and CEO Neil Jacobson shared: "I had the chance to watch Pusha discover and develop some of the most important artists at Interscope for the years we worked together. He pushes the envelope, he's fearless outgoing and has one of the best Rolodexes in the game (Gen Z-ers please look up Rolodex)."

Hallwood boasts an A-List roster of artists, producers and songwriters including will.i.am, Brendan O'Brien (Pearl Jam, Bruce Springsteen), Sounwave (Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift), Aden Foyer (Columbia Records), David Stewart (BTS, Jonas Brothers, Shakira), Ike Beatz (Lil Uzi Vert), Yung Dza (Cardi B), Diego Gonzalez (Island Records), Bipolar Sunshine (DJ Snake, Beyonce), and Beach Noise (Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem) among others.

PushaRod shared "I plan to use every bit of my experience and resources to further the culture, in my new position here at Hallwood. It feels amazing to be welcomed and embraced by the team to make my vision a reality and bring new talent to the forefront. Shout out to Neil Jacobson for bringing the "Professional Homie" to the Hallwood team."

Hallwood, under the leadership of Neil Jacobson, former CEO of Geffen Records, stands as a pioneering force in the music industry, committed to the advancement of artists across diverse genres. The company has expanded its scope to include six integral branches: Management, Recordings, Distribution, Publishing, Merchandise and Ventures. Hallwood's commitment to innovation and collaboration underscores its dedication to furnishing artists with comprehensive support throughout every aspect of their careers.

SOURCE Hallwood Media