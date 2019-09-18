Rodio Launches as Workforce Communications Platform Provider

ATLANTA, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rodio, a successful product-line created by Phobio LLC and centered on front-line workforce communications, has spun-off into the newly formed Rodio Inc. The new company provides a platform for organizations that manage complex communications for large, dispersed workforces of on-the-clock employees.

Rodio's simple communications platform connects a dispersed workforce to the employees and systems needed for job success. Originally a product of Phobio, the newly spun-out Rodio Inc. has developed an integration and communications hub to increase organization productivity and retention in large, dispersed workforces.

Dan Barton, Rodio Inc.'s Chief Executive Officer, will lead Rodio Inc. Barton, previously a General Manager at Phobio, comes from a background of leadership roles in B2B sales and channel management, enterprise business systems, operations and third-party labor solutions. The Rodio platform will be led by Chief Technology Officer Travis Swicegood. Swicegood has worked in technology companies for the past two decades with a focus on web and mobile user experience.

"Rodio is emerging as its own company at an optimal time. As the majority of workforces switch to a mobile-first generation, companies across multiple industries are seeing a need to unify their front-line communication tools, and field-facing work systems, in an experience that is familiar for their employees," said Dan Barton of Rodio. "Rodio understands the critical role front-line teams play in industries like retail, healthcare and hospitality. Our goal is to help companies empower these team members through connection, engagement and simplification of the day-to-day work experience."

The Rodio platform provides a group and peer-to-peer chat experience that is familiar to the modern, app-first workforce that integrates with a company's field-facing work management, reporting, and self-service systems to create a unified solution. Additionally, specialized tools including a powerful organization builder and top-down content delivery channels give a company's HR, communications and field-operations teams the ability to keep their teams informed and aware at all times.

"Tools such as bulletins ensure that important messages can be sent and received by remote and geographically-dispersed teams," said Rodio CTO Swicegood. "Additionally, instant feedback and reporting help organizations ensure that communications are being acknowledged and acted on. Our customers use Rodio to connect remote teams and individuals, increase employee engagement and improve customer satisfaction."

Rodio is launching with existing partnerships including Form.com, leading provider of enterprise mobile forms solutions, Passport ( https://www.passportcorp.com/ ), provider of powerful planning and route execution management software, and Kronos ( https://www.kronos.com/ ), provider of the HR industry's most powerful suite of tools and services for workforce management.

To learn more about Rodio Inc., visit: https://www.rodio.app .

About Rodio

Headquartered in Atlanta, Rodio is a communications platform and integration hub designed to connect dispersed workers to the people and the systems they need to successfully complete their jobs. Established in 2017 as a product of Phobio LLC, Rodio incorporated in 2019. Rodio proudly brings leading workforce solutions to companies in the retail, manufacturing, healthcare and hospitality industries. For more information, visit: https://www.rodio.app .

