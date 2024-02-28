Rodney Balbuena, Managing Director of SageView Advisory Group, Named Newest Member of the California Financial Educators Council Advisory Board

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Financial Educators Council (CFEC) has announced that Rodney Balbuena, Managing Director of SageView Advisory Group in Newport Beach, has been selected as a member of the CFEC's highly-respected Advisory Board.

Educated at California State University and currently holding Series 6, 63, and 65 securities licenses, Balbuena also has earned the advanced-level Chartered Certified Fiduciary Advisor (CPFA) and Behavioral Finance Analyst designations. He has a 27-year background in global financial services providing bilingual education and support. Balbuena's commitment to professional excellence and bridging gaps in economic empowerment among underserved communities were compelling reasons behind his selection to the Advisory Board position.

In his role on the CFEC Advisory Board, Rodney Balbuena plans to lend his skills, insights, and expertise to the organization's growth and success across the state of California. His vision is to shape a future where all communities and groups become empowered with knowledge about the significance of saving and investing money, thus making strides toward greater financial inclusion and equity. Balbuena believes financial education forms a cornerstone of an inclusive and prosperous society.

Across his nearly three decades in financial services, Rodney Balbuena has come to recognize the far-reaching implications of financial illiteracy for individuals and society as a whole. He says widespread lack of financial knowledge has consequences that affect the national economy, contribute to wealth inequalities, and leave families vulnerable to financial hardship. By bringing financial education resources to California communities, Balbuena plans to raise financial capabilities and awareness – helping individuals and organizations secure more stable and prosperous futures.

"Saving money is the first step toward financial independence," Balbuena comments regarding his primary focus in spreading financial wellness resources across California. "And it's a journey that begins with a single, purposeful step." This sentiment is mirrored in the mission statement of the California Financial Educators Council, indicating Rodney Balbuena's strong alignment with the CFEC's vision for empowering California families.

The California Financial Educators Council has a short-term vision of making a positive difference in financial literacy levels. Its longer-term mission is to help Californians reach greater financial security through economic empowerment. This campaign is built around three core pillars: 1) increase Californians' access to educational-grade financial education programs; 2) advocate and gather support for its financial wellness campaigns; and 3) forge strong partnerships to deliver community-level financial education that can be scaled.

The California Financial Educators Council was established by the National Financial Educators Council, an IACET Accredited Provider and Certified B Corporation®. The NFEC mobilizes an international team of financial wellness advocates and champions, providing resources and training so they can support communities and work toward improving financial health on a global scale.

