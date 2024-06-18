Rodney Ferguson Joins The Clearing as Chief Operating Officer

Former non-profit leader will focus on transformative enterprise services

WASHINGTON, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DC-based change management consultancy The Clearing is pleased to welcome Rodney Ferguson as its new Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Ferguson joins The Clearing after most recently serving as President and Chief Executive Officer of Winrock International and will focus on building The Clearing's Enterprise Services and Mission Support functions among other duties.

The Clearing builds peak-performance organizations by providing leaders of large organizations with solutions to complex organizational problems related to change, transformation, and culture. Mr. Ferguson's background with Winrock is an ideal fit for this environment.

"At Winrock, I led a large team that delivered solutions for some of the world's toughest problems," he notes. "The Clearing does the same for federal and commercial clients. Their culture and worldview of bringing clarity to complexity and focusing on the most important organizational solutions is in my DNA, and I can't wait to begin."

The Clearing has recently developed a new set of Enterprise Services tools based on common needs it sees across its roster of federal and commercial clients. Mr. Ferguson will lead data, product, and visual activities that support The Clearing's core strategy, leadership, culture, and customer experience Solution Areas.

"We've always delivered transformational change," said The Clearing's CEO, Tara Carcillo. "We pride ourselves on doing so more effectively and efficiently than anyone else. As we scale our business, Rodney's vision and experience will help us build the foundation to make an even bigger impact on our clients and their stakeholders."

Mr. Ferguson's career began with significant work in international aid and development, followed by communications and strategy consulting for organizations including the U.S. Department of Education, the College Board, the University of Chicago, and the Emirate of Qatar, as well as notable non-profits including the MacArthur Foundation, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, Pew Charitable Trusts, and the National Children's Medical Center. Mr. Ferguson currently serves as a member of the Concordia board of directors, and was the recent co-chair of the Chairwoman's Client Council of the Export-Import Bank of the United States. He began his new role with The Clearing in early June.

For more information, contact Aubrey Waldock, Director of Marketing, at 202.558.6499 or [email protected].

About The Clearing

The Clearing is a people-centric management consulting firm that empowers our clients to make a difference to causes that matter. Our dynamic approach helps leaders tackle complex problems, achieve peak performance, and implement change that sticks. To learn more about our Solution Areas, visit theclearing.com.

SOURCE The Clearing