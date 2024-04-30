Rodney Jones-Tyson joins Associated Banc-Corp Board of Directors

GREEN BAY, Wis., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) ("Associated") today announced that Rodney Jones-Tyson has been elected to its Board of Directors at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

Jones-Tyson is the global chief human resources officer of Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated ("Baird"), a privately held, employee-owned financial services company based in Milwaukee. Prior to his current role at Baird, Jones-Tyson has held several other key positions at the company, including chief risk officer from 2018 to 2021, and chief operating officer, global investment banking from 2011 to 2018.

"Rodney brings over 30 years of experience working for successful global financial services companies and a strong background in several key human resources and operations leadership positions that will be a tremendous asset for our board," said Andy Harmening, Associated's president and chief executive officer. "I look forward to partnering with him moving forward on Associated's strategic planning and future growth."

Since 2022, Jones-Tyson has served as a member of the Board of Trustees of Investors Real Estate Trust, dba, Centerspace, where he serves as chair of the Compensation Committee.

He received an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and earned a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Maryland College Park.

ABOUT ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has total assets of $41 billion and is the largest bank holding company based in Wisconsin. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from nearly 200 banking locations serving more than 100 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota. The company also operates loan production offices in Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, New York, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at www.associatedbank.com.

