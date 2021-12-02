Rodney King's Daughter Lora King Partners with The Human Gathering to Provide 1,000 Meals to Families in Need This Holiday Season

"This is very important to me", says Lora King. "My dad's dream was for people to Get Along. That's my dream too". Tweet this

"We're so excited to work with all of our amazing members and partners to make Lora King's vision a reality", says Human Gathering co-founder Joshua Jordison. Jordison has been working closely with Lora King since they first met in 2017. "Our best help has come from The Human Gathering family", says Lora King.

"This is very important to me", says Lora King. "My dad's dream was for people to Get Along. And that's my dream too", says Lora. "We can all come together around food", she says." I'm grateful to the GoFundMe community for supporting this fundraiser and ensuring families receive a warm meal this holiday season," says Jordison. The recipients of the 1,000 Meal Giveaway will be selected through local partnerships in the Los Angeles area, with the meals slated to be distributed before Christmas.

"We have so many incredible people involved in this", says Lora King. "I think I'm most excited to be able to share Gabrielle Union's new company Bitsy's with everyone!" My son loves their 'Bitsy's Swish' product", says Lora. Bitsy's is a women-owned family foods company that is making healthy drinks and snacks accessible to the underserved communities across America via their retail partnership with Walmart. Made with love for all kids by moms and co-founders Gabrielle Union, Maggie Jones, Alex Buckley.





Anyone who wants to get involved in supporting "The Rodney King Holiday Fundraiser" can contribute via their GoFundMe Page:

http://rodneyking.humangathering.com/

