Rodney S. Diggs is recognized by Continental Who's Who

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivie McNeill Wyatt Purcell & Diggs, the largest black-owned law firm in the nation is one of Southern California's premier full-service law firms, representing a broad range of businesses, public entities, and individuals in a vast array of litigation matters and transactions. The firm proudly serves Southern California with offices in Downtown Los Angeles, Leimert Park, Inland Empire, and the Bay Area. Renowned for their commitment to advancing the education of minority law students, the expert attorneys frequently mentor law students and serve on the alumni boards of their alma maters. At Ivie McNeill Wyatt Purcell & Diggs, they encourage an atmosphere of inclusivity, individual enterprise, and collective growth.



(PRNewsfoto/Continental Who's Who)

As a highly experienced litigator, Mr. Diggs leads an outstanding career for the past ten years. He has been a prominent associate attorney at Ivie, McNeil & Wyatt since 2010, a Partner/Director since 2016, and was later made a named partner when the firm changed its name to Ivie McNeill Wyatt Purcell & Diggs in 2019. He has garnered substantial trial experience in federal and state courts and currently serves as the Chair of the Labor and Employment and Civil Rights practice groups. As the Chair, Mr. Diggs advises, strategizes, and negotiates for his clients on a wide range of employment-related and police misconduct/wrongful death issues.



Among Mr. Diggs' notable achievements, he has obtained over $50 million in verdicts and settlements on behalf of his clients, as well as a $9.1 million verdict in a wrongful death case against the City of Long Beach. The verdict was the largest in history against the City of Long Beach and the second largest verdict in a wrongful death case in the Central District of California. He also takes pride in leading counsel in Reginald Mitchell v. California Department of Public Health, which resulted in a published California Court of Appeal decision.



Throughout his academic career, Mr. Diggs excelled in his undergraduate studies at the University of California, Los Angeles. Later he received his Juris Doctor degree from the Howard University School of Law. While at Howard, he was Vice President of the Student Bar Association, Chief Justice of Sigma Delta Tau Legal Fraternity, and Senior Staff Editor of the Human Rights and Globalization Law Review. Since, he has been admitted to practice before the State of California, Central, Eastern and Southern Districts of the United States District Courts and the United States Court of Appeals (Ninth Circuit).



In 2015, Mr. Diggs was selected as one of 25 attorneys to the American Board of Trial Advocates SideBar, a part of the Los Angeles Chapter of ABOTA. He is a member of the Board of Directors and an officer for the John M. Langston Bar Association.



In light of his professional achievements, Mr. Diggs was named Top 100 Lawyers in California by the Daily Journal. Rodney has also been named Rising Star by Super Lawyers from 2014-2020, Top Attorney 40 Under 40 by The National Trial Lawyers from 2019-2020, Top 40 Under 40 by the National Bar Association, Top 40 Under 40 by The National Black Lawyers and Most Powerful Employment Lawyer by Law Dragon.



For further information, please visit https://www.imwlaw.com/.



Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]



SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

