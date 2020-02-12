RODO Medical and Straumann enter into a Non-Exclusive, Global Licensing and Distribution Agreement

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RODO Medical announced that it has entered into a non-exclusive, global licensing and distribution agreement with Institut Straumann AG. The original agreement between the two companies provided Straumann with distribution rights in limited jurisdictions, but with this new agreement, Straumann will be able to distribute RODO Medical's proprietary products throughout the world. In addition, the two companies agreed to terminate the option agreement pursuant to which Straumann had a right to increase their ownership in RODO Medical in future years. The termination of the option agreement will enable RODO Medical to raise capital through equity financing and to grow further in the US and other countries.

About RODO Medical

RODO Medical is an innovative dental device company dedicated to improving the quality of life of patients and practitioners since 2009 and is a privately held U.S. company located in San Jose, California. RODO Medical has developed novel devices in implant dentistry, called Smileloc® and Smilekey®, which are cleared by the FDA 510(k) for marketing in the US, and has marketing clearance in Europe (CE Mark).

Contacts:

