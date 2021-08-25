Rodolfo Beyra's new book "La Sana Doctrina" is an enlightening piece intending to teach believers the theological truth behind what has already been written in the Scripture.

Beyra writes, "In this world surrounded by so many churches, every day they tend to add more and with new doctrines, all alluding to have the truth in relation to the Bible. So, who to believe, where to go? These are some of the questions that you can find answers to in this book. God has shown us the true and sound doctrine in the Holy Scriptures. We invite you to know it."

Published by Page Publishing, Rodolfo Beyra's eye-opening faith-based book coherently elaborates the truth regarding the real doctrine. This publication is written to strengthen a believer's faith by giving them the holy truth according to the word of God.

Readers who wish to experience this earnest work can purchase "La Sana Doctrina" online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

