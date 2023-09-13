Rodrick Armalin Named Lancaster's First Chief of Police, Committed to Crime Prevention Strategies from "Day One"

News provided by

City of Lancaster, CA

13 Sep, 2023, 08:34 ET

Long-planned hybrid policing model between LA County Sheriff and Lancaster focuses on Community-Led Policing

LANCASTER, Calif., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Lancaster has appointed its former Director of Public Safety, Rodrick Armalin, as its first Chief of Police for the newly formed Lancaster Police Department.

This marks Lancaster's launch of a community-led hybrid policing model in partnership with the LA County Sheriff's Department (LASD) as a dual force to bolster Lancaster's public safety infrastructure.

Continue Reading
Mayor Parris swearing in Chief Armalin
Mayor Parris swearing in Chief Armalin

This momentous occasion includes the historic establishment of the City of Lancaster's first-ever Police Department. As Lancaster grows and evolves, so too does its groundbreaking vision for its public safety infrastructure. The primary objective of the newly formed police department will be to enhance, support, and supplement the commendable efforts of the LASD. Armalin's career began with the LASD with former colleagues present at his appointment ceremony yesterday, signaling the unity and joint commitment both entities have toward Lancaster's safety.

"We are going beyond commemorating the appointment of our new Chief Armalin," commented Mayor R. Rex Parris. "We are laying the foundation for a new era of collaboration, community engagement, and shared responsibility. Our partnership with the LA County Sheriff Department remains strong and invaluable, and together, we are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of our residents."

This type of innovative hybrid policing model will help free up resources for the LASD to continue its focus on major crimes, while City's Department implements new prevention programs to get ahead of the safety issues faced in the community.

Armalin has a long and impressive law enforcement track record. After serving in the United States Air Force, Armalin joined LASD and graduated top of his police academy class, receiving the Department's prestigious Honor Recruit Award. He joined the City of Lancaster in June 2022 as a 34-year law enforcement veteran, after most recently serving as the Chief of Police for the City of Sierra Madre.

"I care deeply about making Lancaster a great place to live and work, and an essential part of doing that is ensuring it's a place where families can grow and thrive," said Armalin. "Since I started working at the City of Lancaster, I've been committed to implementing more crime prevention programs that are already producing results. I look forward to stepping up our accomplishments with new programs, including drug education and human trafficking awareness campaigns targeting young adults."

Armalin's other commitments include hiring and training more officers and adopting a hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) fleet, among the first in the nation to do so and testament to Lancaster's ongoing commitment to hydrogen development and clean energy deployment.

About The City of Lancaster

Lancaster is a diverse community of nearly 170,000, leading the future through science, technology, art, culture, and collaboration. Home to astronauts, rocket scientists, families, and innovative businesses large and small, we are leading the USA with innovation. Combined with spectacular landscapes and clean air, Lancaster has the confidence, expertise, spirit, and imagination to transform tomorrow. We are: Creating a better tomorrow. Visit us at www.cityoflancasterca.gov.

City of Lancaster Public Safety is steadfastly committed to providing superior public safety services to all who live, work, and visit our City. They work alongside the Lancaster Sheriff's Station to uphold the peace and enhance the quality of life in Lancaster. Public Safety proudly embraces state-of-the-art technology, data-driven decision-making processes, and community-oriented policing strategies to address the unique needs and concerns of our citizens.

Media Contact
[email protected]

SOURCE City of Lancaster, CA

Also from this source

Pacific Hydrogen Alliance Forms to Advance Clean Hydrogen Deployment Across Three Pacific Communities

City of Lancaster Mayor to Welcome Delegates from Hawaii and Japan

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.