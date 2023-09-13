Rodrick Armalin Named Lancaster's First Chief of Police, Committed to Crime Prevention Strategies from "Day One"

Long-planned hybrid policing model between LA County Sheriff and Lancaster focuses on Community-Led Policing

LANCASTER, Calif., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Lancaster has appointed its former Director of Public Safety, Rodrick Armalin, as its first Chief of Police for the newly formed Lancaster Police Department.

This marks Lancaster's launch of a community-led hybrid policing model in partnership with the LA County Sheriff's Department (LASD) as a dual force to bolster Lancaster's public safety infrastructure.

Mayor Parris swearing in Chief Armalin

This momentous occasion includes the historic establishment of the City of Lancaster's first-ever Police Department. As Lancaster grows and evolves, so too does its groundbreaking vision for its public safety infrastructure. The primary objective of the newly formed police department will be to enhance, support, and supplement the commendable efforts of the LASD. Armalin's career began with the LASD with former colleagues present at his appointment ceremony yesterday, signaling the unity and joint commitment both entities have toward Lancaster's safety.

"We are going beyond commemorating the appointment of our new Chief Armalin," commented Mayor R. Rex Parris. "We are laying the foundation for a new era of collaboration, community engagement, and shared responsibility. Our partnership with the LA County Sheriff Department remains strong and invaluable, and together, we are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of our residents."

This type of innovative hybrid policing model will help free up resources for the LASD to continue its focus on major crimes, while City's Department implements new prevention programs to get ahead of the safety issues faced in the community.

Armalin has a long and impressive law enforcement track record. After serving in the United States Air Force, Armalin joined LASD and graduated top of his police academy class, receiving the Department's prestigious Honor Recruit Award. He joined the City of Lancaster in June 2022 as a 34-year law enforcement veteran, after most recently serving as the Chief of Police for the City of Sierra Madre.

"I care deeply about making Lancaster a great place to live and work, and an essential part of doing that is ensuring it's a place where families can grow and thrive," said Armalin. "Since I started working at the City of Lancaster, I've been committed to implementing more crime prevention programs that are already producing results. I look forward to stepping up our accomplishments with new programs, including drug education and human trafficking awareness campaigns targeting young adults."

Armalin's other commitments include hiring and training more officers and adopting a hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) fleet, among the first in the nation to do so and testament to Lancaster's ongoing commitment to hydrogen development and clean energy deployment.

About The City of Lancaster

Lancaster is a diverse community of nearly 170,000, leading the future through science, technology, art, culture, and collaboration. Home to astronauts, rocket scientists, families, and innovative businesses large and small, we are leading the USA with innovation. Combined with spectacular landscapes and clean air, Lancaster has the confidence, expertise, spirit, and imagination to transform tomorrow. We are: Creating a better tomorrow. Visit us at www.cityoflancasterca.gov .

City of Lancaster Public Safety is steadfastly committed to providing superior public safety services to all who live, work, and visit our City. They work alongside the Lancaster Sheriff's Station to uphold the peace and enhance the quality of life in Lancaster. Public Safety proudly embraces state-of-the-art technology, data-driven decision-making processes, and community-oriented policing strategies to address the unique needs and concerns of our citizens.

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE City of Lancaster, CA