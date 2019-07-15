WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Roe De Pinto Naber is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Achiever for her work in the field of Real Estate as a Realtor Associate, Certified Buyers' Rep since 1989, with licensing in New York and California and in the field of Children's Literature as an Author of the Award Winning Series 'The Adventures of Zealy and Whubba", also as a poet, published in the Library of Congress for several works.

Fathom Realty, where Roe is working currently as an independent Realtor, services 19 states as a cloud-based, technology-driven real estate brokerage company. This company has been named among the top fastest growing companies in the U.S. four years in a row according to the Inc. 500's list of Fastest Growing Companies in America. Mrs. De Pinto Naber took her 35 years of real estate experience to Fathom Realty in 2019 and is still licensed in both New York and California.

While simultaneously working as an Agent of Real Estate for Fathom Realty, Mrs. De Pinto Naber has authored the children's series, 'The Adventures of Zealy and Whubba'. This 4-book series has won 16 awards to date. Each book in the series has received the Silver Moms' Choice Award with books 1 and 3 earning additional awards such as the elite honor of International Readers Favorite Bronze Medal of Honor in Children's Educational in 2016 and The National Assn. of Book Entrepreneurs 2016 Gold Pinnacle Achievement 2016 in Children's Adventure.

Mrs. De Pinto Naber studied at the Institute of Children's Literature where she focused on Adolescent Literature. Earning her real estate license online, Mrs. De Pinto Naber specializes in buyer representation and personal investing and is affiliated with the California Association of Realtors and the National Association of Realtors.

When she is not working on her award winning series or serving the communities of New York and California, Mrs. De Pinto Naber enjoys spending time with her grandchildren who have been the greatest inspiration towards her career in Children's Literature. She has dedicated her life to serving others, whether it be family or friends or strangers, Mrs. De Pinto Naber believes the rewards of this to be the greatest gift of giving as there is nothing as rewarding as the giving of oneself to others and bringing joy to others which ultimately serves the world at its best!

For more information, please visit https://www.zealyandwhubba.com or email rnaber@fathomrealty.com

