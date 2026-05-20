ROE Dental Lab Launches Passivity Plus, a Self-Adjusting Coping for Full-Arch Implants

FDA-cleared self-adjusting titanium coping that helps relieve the stress of full arch

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ROE Dental Laboratory is proud to announce the launch of Passivity Plus™, an FDA 510(k)-cleared, self-adjusting titanium coping for full-arch implant restorations. The four-component device, compatible with most major multi-unit abutment systems, is designed to provide advanced passivity for the most subtle fit discrepancies that accumulate across digital and analog restorative workflows, reducing the risk of screw loosening, prosthesis fracture and peri-implant bone loss.

Achieving passive fit in full-arch implant prosthetics has long been one of the discipline's most persistent technical challenges. Minor dimensional errors introduced through scanning, milling, sintering and model fabrication can accumulate to produce a prosthesis that appears accurate but places chronic biomechanical stress on implants and prothesis when seated. That stress is widely recognized as a primary driver of prosthetic complications.

Passivity Plus™, featuring the NikolasBase, addresses the problem through a pivotable, self-adjusting cap that micro-adjusts during seating to accommodate those discrepancies. Once the prosthesis is positioned, a conical screw with a 5-degree-per-side body taper is torqued to 25 N•cm, creating a friction-locked, cold-welded connection. A patented flexible washer around the screw head preserves the compensated position without transferring stress to surrounding structures.

"Passivity Plus™ truly elevates existing clinical passivity to a new level," said BJ Kowalski, CEO of ROE Dental Laboratory. "Even restorations from the most accurate clinical records can benefit from Passivity Plus. It really helps relieve the stress of full-arch."

Dental professionals do not need to change their existing workflow to benefit from Passivity Plus™. The system is FDA 510(k)-cleared as a Class II device and manufactured from Grade 5 Titanium (Ti-6Al-4V-ELI), the same biocompatible alloy used in medical implants. It is compatible with every major record-capture method — intraoral scanning, photogrammetry, Grammetry and conventional stone models — as well as all supported framework materials, including zirconia, titanium, PMMA and hybrid prosthetics. The laboratory handles all component integration, and at the chair, clinicians follow the same seating sequence they already use. No new equipment, no new technique.

"Because Passivity Plus integrates with whatever records, materials and workflow a clinician is already using, there is no learning curve and no transition cost," said Mr. Kowalski. "A practice can begin offering a measurably better outcome for full-arch patients from the very next case."

Passivity Plus™ is able to be added to all full arch final cases upon request. For doctors who fabricate finals in-house, Passivity Plus is now available via the ROE online store at shop.roedentallab.com. Full product documentation, clinical FAQs and video resources are available at www.roedentallab.com/passivity-plus-technology.

About ROE Dental Laboratory

Founded in 1933, ROE Dental Laboratory is one of the most trusted and experienced dental laboratories in the United States. With over nine decades of craftsmanship and innovation, ROE has established itself as an industry leader in full arch and full arch final restorations, delivering exceptional outcomes that transform patients' lives. ROE's expertise and commitment to clinical excellence have made it the preferred laboratory partner for dental professionals nationwide. A proud recipient of the National Association of Dental Laboratories (NADL) Lab of the Year award, ROE Dental Laboratory continues to set the standard for quality, precision, and service in modern dental technology.

SOURCE ROE Dental Laboratory