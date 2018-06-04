ROE Visual Announces Appointment Of New International Marketing Manager

"ROE Visual has extremely ambition expansion plans that require a highly-skilled team with multi-disciplinary marketing and product management skills to reach our goals. Milena comes to us with a wealth of knowledge of entertainment publicity, digital and traditional marketing strategy and a solid knowledge of the touring industry," said Van Moorleghem, "She is a natural compliment to the company's strong marketing teams in China and The Netherlands," he added.

Rimassa was recently Marketing Manager for Sweden-based ETAC AB where she spearheaded marketing for the company's pediatric brands, Convaid and R82, that enjoyed double digit growth during her tenure and direct-to-consumer sales saw exponential growth resulting from Rimassa's digital strategy. Previously, Rimassa worked as a media strategist for Advance Internet where her efforts led to a 40% increase in viewership for a flagship digital news organization.

Early in her career, Rimassa served as the Financial Editor of The Hollywood Reporter and frequent contributor to Billboard Magazine after which she enjoyed 15 years as Vice President, Marketing & Distribution for two independent film companies.

Other Key ROE Visual Appointments

Other recent appointments made by Van Moorleghem include Dries Vermeulen, a Project Manager, who will present information on the company's much-anticipated Infocomm 2018 launch of its show centerpiece, the Sapphire, a high-resolution 1.5mm pixel pitch LED solution. The Sapphire product launch will take place during a press conference to be held on June 6, 2018 at 3PM in Booth N2014 where Vermeulen will be joined Global Sales Director Grace Hu to provide information on this paradigm-shifting LED technology.

Additional staff additions include Claude Ostyn, who has spent the bulk of his career designing, developing and managing products for the entertainment industry with a special focus on LED display technologies; and, Netherlands-based Marina Prak, Marketing Manager, with more than 30-years of experience in developing and implementing marketing and sales strategies, customer support, public relations, organizing events and full-product cycle marketing.

About ROE Visual

ROE Visual, founded in 2006, lives up to its tag-line your stage is our passion by providing unique, best-in-class, high-resolution LED displays for all commercial applications. From the top stages across the world, to exquisite broadcast and architectural installations, ROE Visual products offer maximal creativity, ease-of-use, durability and visual excellence. Our global technical support team is expert in LED display technology is an extension of any production team, able to troubleshoot remotely or intervene on-location.

ROE Visual is based in Shenzhen, China with sales offices and service centers in Leek, The Netherlands and Burbank, California. The company enjoys relationships with global rental companies including PRG, NEP and other notable partners.

ROE Visual manufactures best-in-class LED displays, supplying a broad range of LED solutions for rental, broadcast, live events, corporate, architectural, retail, control room, houses-of-worship and other applications.

ROE Visual Core Products Black Marble | Black Onyx | Black Pearl | Carbon | Diamond | Hybrid | Hybrid 15S | Linx | Magic Cube | ROE Strip | Sapphire | Vanish

