ROE Visual Launches The Air Frame, A Lightweight Carbon Fiber Support Solution For LED Walls

The ROE Air Frame saw its debut this past weekend at Pinkpop, the oldest running festival in the Netherlands, where the ROE Air Frame was used to support the side-screens used for the main stage, where bands, including Pearl Jam, Bruno Mars and the Foo Fighters performed.

The ROE Visual Air Frame was on display at the Infocomm 2018, highlighting the unit's carbon tubing and special folding frame, including wind-bracing arms.

The ROE Air Frame is designed and calculated for high wind speeds and offers a 10-degree concave or convex curving variance for customized video wall design, the curving option applies to the frames as well as for the hanging or stacking bars. The Air Frame system also comes with a half-frame option.

"We're really glad we can now offer this support solution for our customers who own the Carbon Series LED panels. Providing a good and structurally safe support system is vital in the building of your LED screen, the more for touring productions, where building times are always under pressure. The Air Frame is designed for both hanging or stacking options and comes with a series of accessories," said Tony van Moorleghem, Product Marketing Director, ROE Visual.

"Building the LED screens for Pinkpop had to be both quick and safe," said Steven Embrechts from Faber Audiovisual, adding, "Structurally calculated to absorb high wind speeds, the ROE Visual Air Frame offers the ideal solution for us. Building a large LED wall like this turned out to be amazingly fast, the panels and the frames did fit together perfectly."

The ROE Air Frame was presented at Infocomm 2018 alongside the ground-breaking Sapphire platform, the improved Black Marble Led floor and the Diamond 2.6 series.

