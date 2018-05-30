ROE Visual To Announce Ground-breaking New Products At 2018 Infocomm

The public is invited to join media at a Press Conference to be held at 3PM on June 6, 2018 at ROE Booth N2014 to learn about details of the Sapphire. Product Managers for Infocomm-launched products will be on hand alongside members of ROE's sales and marketing team to answer questions on new products.

Unleash your creative genius with Sapphire

The official launch date for the ROE Visual Sapphire is June 6, 2018 at the time of the Press Conference on this date, however, Infocomm attendees can preview aspects of this laser-sharp 1.5mm pixel pitch LED panel that offers a completely new approach to building and mounting large display LED screens at ROE Infocomm Booth N2014.

Black Marble by ROE Visual brings brilliant LED at your feet

ROE Visual will also showcase the Black Marble Glass LED platform, designed to offer LED floor solutions for concert stages, TV studios, commercial stands and a variety of other creative applications. The high-end glass or matte finish is remarkably strong and scratch-proof, while Black Marble's glass finish enhances the visual effect of its high-contrast panel. Similar to other ROE Visual products, Black Marble installs quickly and easily, reducing assembly time and labor costs.

Introducing the Diamond 2.6 series

The ROE Visual small-pitch Diamond 2.6 (DM2.6) offers a lifelike viewing experience with the convenience ultra-lightweight frame design for a wide range of indoor applications.

Diamond 2.6's Carbon and Magnesium frame design offers lightweight panels while black LEDs provide an incomparable viewing experience through high contrast and brightness. Magnetic assembly, flexible and curving Diamond 2.6 panels are easy to set-up and disassemble.

"Infocomm show is an important exhibition for our industry where major players come together to share experiences and look for new products and innovations. This year, we are particularly excited to launch our Sapphire platform, showcase the new Diamond 2.6 series and introduce the Black Marble floor panels," said Tony Van Moorleghem, Director Product Management. "As we expand our product offerings, we are expanding our tradeshow team to include our product engineers and Product Managers. This year, Dries Vermeulen, the design genius behind the Sapphire platform will address journalists and the publics on the Sapphire platform," Van Moorleghem concluded.

ROE Academy Expansion

After a series of successful ROE Visual training sessions in the United States and Europe, the company is expanding the program. ROE offers a certificate program for lighting technicians and others who complete program on-site at either the Burbank, California or Leek, The Netherlands offices. Upon special request, the training can be offered off-site. Users of ROE products can learn more about system set-up, troubleshooting and preventative maintenance through the course.

About ROE Visual

ROE Visual lives up to its tag-line your stage is our passion by providing unique, best-in-class, high-resolution LED displays for all commercial applications. From the top stages across the world, to exquisite broadcast and architectural installations, ROE Visual products offer maximal creativity, ease-of-use, durability and visual excellence. Our global technical support team is expert in LED display technology is an extension of your production team, able to troubleshoot remotely or intervene on-location.

ROE Visual has three operational basis, the lead manufacturing facility in Shenzhen, China with additional sales offices and service centers in the Netherlands and United States. The company enjoys relationships with global rental companies including PRG, NEP, XL Video and other notable partners.

ROE Visual manufactures best-in-class LED displays, supplying a broad range of LED solutions for rental, broadcast, live events, corporate, architectural, retail, control room, houses-of-worship and other applications.

ROE Visual Core Products Black Marble | Black Onyx | Black Pearl | Carbon | Diamond | Hybrid | Hybrid 15S | Linx | Magic Cube | ROE Strip | Sapphire | Vanish

