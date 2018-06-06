ROE Visual To Launch Its Highly Configurable, Laser Sharp Sapphire LED Panel At 2018 Infocomm

SHENZHEN, China, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- High-end LED manufacturer, ROE Visual Co., Ltd. (ROE Visual) today announced the launch of its ground-breaking high-resolution Sapphire LED display. The ROE Visual Sapphire offers both a laser-sharp 1.5mm pixel pitch LED panel, and a completely new approach to building and mounting large display LED screens.

ROE Visual will hold a press conference at 3PM on Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at Infocomm Booth N2014 where Sapphire Product Manager, Dries Vermeulen, will participate in the press conference with Overseas Sales Director, Grace Kuo.

#ROEVisual #SapphireLED launch is 6/6/18 @Infocomm18. Preview this laser-sharp 1.5mm pixel pitch panel with paradigm-busting approach to building large display LED screens Boooth N2014 ROE Visual press conference today launches the groundbreaking high-res, laser-sharp large format Sapphire at 3PM @ N2014 Infocomm 2018

Vermeulen will be on hand to answer questions on how the ROE Visual Sapphire has replaced the traditional row and column LED panel configuration with obvious vertical break lines with a new system – much akin to bricklaying – that allows for creative composition by use of intersecting frames.

The ROE Visual Sapphire is a unique combination of a small, easy-to-handle LED panel and a separate supporting frame. This allows for safe assembly of the electronic components as well as easy panel replacement, using the integrated ejection motor.

Separating the hardware from the electronic components facilitates interchanging panels with a different pixel pitch, without the need to invest in new hardware. ROE Visual now launches a stunning 1.5mm pixel pitch panel and envisions accommodating even smaller pixel pitches for the future. http://www.roevisual.com/news-2039.html

The unit's LED corners are reinforced with a specialized front protection treatment to prevent damage.

The ROE Visual Sapphire will be on display at Booth N2014 at Infocomm, to be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center, from June 6-8, 2018.

"ROE Visual is committed to providing the highest quality of innovative LED products to global production companies, broadcast networks and cross-platform exhibitors. Our ROE Visual Sapphire is a ground-breaking narrow pixel pitch LED screen for indoor use that enables vivid and razor-sharp imaging in expanded configurations. We offer a highly customizable creative alternative to the traditional rectangle without the need for additional hardware," said Tony Van Moorleghem, Product Marketing Director.

"With the ROE Visual Sapphire, integrated push motors allow panels to eject safely and effortlessly, while the standard screen aspect ratio of 16:9 makes it quick and easy to set-up," Mr. Van Moorleghem added.

In addition to the ROE Visual Sapphire that debuts at Infocomm, the company will also showcase the ROE Diamond DM2.6 and Black Marble with glass top LED floor display.

About ROE Visual

ROE Visual, founded in 2006, lives up to its tag-line your stage is our passion by providing unique, best-in-class, high-resolution LED displays for all commercial applications. From the top stages across the world, to exquisite broadcast and architectural installations, ROE Visual products offer maximal creativity, ease-of-use, durability and visual excellence. Our global technical support team is expert in LED display technology is an extension of any production team, able to troubleshoot remotely or intervene on-location.

ROE Visual is based in Shenzhen, China with sales offices and service centers in Leek, The Netherlands and Burbank, California. The company enjoys relationships with global rental companies including PRG, NEP and other notable partners.

ROE Visual manufactures best-in-class LED displays, supplying a broad range of LED solutions for rental, broadcast, live events, corporate, architectural, retail, control room, houses-of-worship and other applications.

ROE Visual Core Products

Black Marble | Black Onyx | Black Pearl | Carbon | Diamond | Hybrid | Hybrid 15S | Linx | Magic Cube | ROE Strip | Sapphire | Vanish

Links

ROE website | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | LinkedIn | YouTube

For additional information please contact:

Milena Rimassa Marina Prak ROE Visual Marketing - International ROE Visual Marketing – Europe & EMEA ROE Visual US, Inc. ROE Visual Europe, B.V. 2514 Naomi Street Zernikelaan 2A Burbank, CA 92504 USA 9351 VA LEEK, Netherlands + 01 985 789 7082 +31 654 302502 milena@roevisual.com marina@roevisual.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/roe-visual-to-launch-its-highly-configurable-laser-sharp-sapphire-led-panel-at-2018-infocomm-300660581.html

SOURCE Roe Visual US, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.roevisual.com

