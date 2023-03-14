Roedean School is proud of Alumni Marisa Abela's role portraying Amy Winehouse in Upcoming Biopic

Industry-breakout Marisa Abela shines bright in the upcoming Back to Black film

BRIGHTON, England, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roedean School is proud of its distinguished alumni, Marisa Abela, who has been cast in Sam Taylor-Johnson's upcoming biopic film, Back to Black, about the life of legendary singer and songwriter Amy Winehouse.

Abela, who graduated from Roedean School in 2014, will portray the Grammy-winning icon during her vibrant years of living in London and her journey to fame. Her starring role in the film continues to build upon earlier success in the BBC series Industry, and later this year, she will also be seen on the big screen in Greta Gerwig's hotly-anticipated Barbie film, starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and Will Ferrell.

A regular on the Rodean stage, school staff who taught Abela regard her as a 'very accomplished performer'. Sophia Bartlette, Assistant Director of Music at Roedean, vividly remembers Abela's performance in Tristan and Yseul during her final year.

"She had such a commanding stage presence, and she really brought the characters she played to life on every stage—it was clear then that she was going to be a star," added Bartlette.

Abela's early ambitions were to become a human rights lawyer, however, after helpful encouragement to pursue acting from her drama teacher at Roedean, Marisa followed her heart to audition for Rada and deferred her place at UCL.

"We're proud that Roedean School and our talented team could help Marisa foster her passion for acting," said Dr Ross Barrand, Deputy Head: Co-curriculum and Partnerships at Roedean School. "We look forward to watching Marisa on the big screen this summer, and wish her the best of luck with filming the rest for Back to Black."

Theatre has always been a strong feature of school life at Roedean, and all girls are expected to become involved, whether as performers, production support, or audience members. The Roedean Theatre is a premium facility that has been recently refurbished with an increased capacity of 350. This professional space, with excellent acoustics and enhanced technical capabilities, is supported by a Theatre Manager and a full-time technician. Here, girls are trained in the operation and use of equipment, and all performances are stage-managed by students. All girls in Years 7-9 take a three-year coordinated course which is designed to embed key skills.

About Roedean School

Roedean School in Brighton, England is an independent day and boarding school for girls aged 11-18. More than a school in a breathtakingly beautiful location, Roedean is committed to putting its students first by fostering an inclusive and nurturing community. With a school day incorporating six lessons and two activity slots, girls can make the most of its 130 co-curricular activities offered.

