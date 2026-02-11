ROELANDS PLANT FARMS SELECTS SOLLUM TECHNOLOGIES FOR A 12-ACRE EXPANSION IN VINE CROP PROPAGATION

ONE OF ONTARIO'S LARGEST PROPAGATORS EXPANDS ITS LAMBTON SHORES FACILITY FOLLOWING A SUCCESSFUL TRIAL WITH SOLLUM'S ADVANCED DYNAMIC LED LIGHTING.

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Sollum Technologies is pleased to share that Roelands Plant Farms, one of the largest and most trusted propagators in Ontario, has selected Sollum's advanced dynamic LED lighting solution for a 12-acre expansion at its Lambton Shores facility. The company specializes in the high-performance propagation of vine crops, including tomatoes, cucumbers and peppers.

Roelands Plant Farms, one of the largest and most trusted propagators in Ontario, has selected Sollum’s advanced dynamic LED lighting solution for a 12-acre expansion at its Lambton Shores facility. The post-trial financial analysis confirmed that Sollum’s solution delivered a superior ROI throughout the lifetime of the investment, making it the most economical choice for the long term over competing integrated ecosystems. On the photo, Chief Horticulture Specialist, Abhay Thosar. (CNW Group/Sollum Technologies)

On the agronomic performance front, Sollum's 360 Support team collaborated closely with Roelands Plant Farms throughout the evaluation. Together, they observed plant responses, adjusted strategies and ensured that the lighting aligned with the day-to-day challenges of propagation by responding to changing conditions, and by adjusting the spectrum, intensity, timing and daily light integral (DLI) with unmatched precision and in real time. The results confirmed that lighting plays a decisive role in establishing strong healthy plants prior to transplanting, and that Sollum's advanced dynamic control supports uniformity, vigor and predictable growth conditions across trays.

"Propagation requires a high degree of precision and responsiveness" said Sollum Technologies' Chief Horticulture Specialist, Abhay Thosar. "Roelands Plant Farms carefully assessed how dynamic lighting influences morphology, how it responds to daily lighting variations, as well as how agronomic guidance translates into early-stage consistency. Their decision to expand reflects their confidence in our advanced technology and our team."

On the economic performance front, Sollum's all-inclusive price includes full access to the SUNaaS® platform, and eliminates additional investments in third-party controls that are required by other lighting providers. The post-trial financial analysis confirmed that Sollum's solution delivered a superior ROI throughout the lifetime of the investment, making it the most economical choice for the long term over competing integrated ecosystems.

"Our goal is to provide our customers with healthy, consistent-quality young plants that are ready for success and as a business, we need to achieve this in a profitable manner," said Edward Thoren, head grower at Roelands Plant Farms. "During the trial, we saw the benefits of dynamic in the early stages, and we appreciated Sollum's presence and support throughout. This, coupled with significant cost savings, made the decision to move forward a natural one."

Sollum's advanced dynamic LED lighting is designed to support growers, even during the most critical stages of the growing process. Its unmatched flexibility and real-time responsiveness, coupled with robust technical and agronomic support and long-term economic benefits, help propagators maintain quality and confidence throughout all growing seasons.

To learn more about Sollum's dynamic LED solution, please contact:

About Sollum Technologies

As the leader in advanced, dynamic LED lighting for commercial greenhouses, Sollum Technologies offers a unique proposition. The comprehensive solution provides the flexibility to adapt lighting in real time to meet crop needs at every stage of growth, supports producers operational and financial goals in a sustainable manner, and offers

unmatched technical and agronomic guidance. Designed and manufactured in North America, Sollum's technology is deployed across major greenhouse operations to support year-round production, consistent quality, and smarter energy use. Founded in 2015, Sollum is headquartered in Montréal with regional offices in Ontario and Georgia, USA. For more information visit sollum.tech.

©2026 Sollum Technologies. All rights reserved. SUN as a Service, SUNaaS, LED by nature, SF-E2, SF-ONE, SF-PRO, SF-MAX, S.E.A.R.C.H. and the Sollum logo are registered or trademarks of Sollum Technologies.

SOURCE Sollum Technologies