Roelof Botha, Lead Independent Director of Natera Board, Makes $5 Million Investment in Natera

AUSTIN, Texas, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a global leader in cell-free DNA testing, announced that Roelof Botha, lead independent director of Natera's board of directors and partner at Sequoia Capital, has invested $5 million to purchase shares of Natera's stock on the open market.

"I have strong confidence in Natera's business and in its strategic and commercial execution capabilities," said Mr. Botha. "I have had the privilege of working with Natera for the past 15 years. Sequoia partnered with the two founders at the seed stage, when they had the idea to harness genetic testing to improve human health. My investment today reflects my continued belief in Natera, and I look forward to seeing the team pursue the opportunities that lie ahead."

In addition, Natera executives and non-employee directors have elected to exchange their cash compensation for Natera equity for the remainder of 2022.

Natera™ is a global leader in cell-free DNA testing, dedicated to oncology, women's health, and organ health. We aim to make personalized genetic testing and diagnostics part of the standard of care to protect health, and inform earlier, more targeted interventions that help lead to longer, healthier lives. Natera's tests are validated by more than 100 peer-reviewed publications that demonstrate high accuracy. Natera operates ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in Austin, Texas and San Carlos, California. For more information, visit www.natera.com.

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and are not a representation that Natera's plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Natera's expectations as of the date of this press release, and Natera disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including with respect to our ability to achieve our financial projections and business goals, our efforts to develop and commercialize new product offerings, or of the benefits of our tests and product offerings to patients, providers and payers. Additional risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in "Risk Factors" in Natera's recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q and in other filings Natera makes with the SEC from time to time. These documents are available at www.natera.com/investors and www.sec.gov.

