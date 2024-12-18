Roemer Capital and Tigress Financial Partners Announce Strategic Partnership

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Roemer Capital (Europe) Limited ("Roemer Capital") today announced that it has made an investment in Tigress Financial Partners LLC ("Tigress"). This transaction marks an investment of cash, infrastructure and global products into the nation's only disabled and woman-owned investment firm. Dr. Roman Lokhov, Non-Executive Chairman at Roemer Capital, will join Tigress' Board of Directors as part of this transaction.

Tigress was founded in 2011 by Wall Street veteran Cynthia DiBartolo, Esq. Under Ms. DiBartolo's leadership, Tigress has evolved into a premier diversity SEC/FINRA and NYSE Member firm. Tigress provides full-service broker dealer services in capital markets underwriting, investment banking, equity research, corporate access, global debt and equity securities agency trading. Investor services include global wealth management and asset management.

In partnership with Roemer Capital, Tigress and its clients will now be able to benefit from Roemer's global reach, throughout Europe, the Middle East and beyond.

The US market has been a key priority in Roemer Capital's strategy for global expansion. Through this partnership, Roemer Capital's clients will gain streamlined access to the American capital markets as well as access to the US exchanges.

Cynthia DiBartolo, CEO of Tigress said, "This transaction opens up a host of new doors for our legacy client base and allows Tigress to leap into new international markets, services and products. Of key importance to us, was that Roemer has demonstrated a strong corporate culture and committed to the highest quality of financial services as well as innovating solutions for institutions and high net worth clients globally. Tigress has been aggressive in its global development and this transaction reflects that continued commitment."

Dr. Roman Lokhov, Non-Executive Chairman at Roemer Capital said, "I have known Cynthia and the Tigress management team for many years, and I've had the pleasure of working closely with these outstanding professionals. I am truly delighted to reconnect and embark on the new chapter of collaboration through this strategic partnership which marks a significant milestone in our mutual commitment to expanding our global presence. We are delighted to enter the US market alongside such a reputable partner as Tigress, whose excellence and integrity are widely recognized. This collaboration creates powerful synergies between our firms, unlocking new opportunities for joint ventures and enhancing our ability to offer the best products and services on both sides of the Atlantic."

Roemer Capital (Europe) Limited* is a Cypriot investment firm, regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission, which provides tailor-made investment products and services for asset management, brokerage, and investment banking, mainly financial Institutions, large undertakings and high net worth individuals across Europe and Emerging Markets regions in strict compliance with all regulatory requirements. For further information about Roemer Capital (Europe) Limited, please visit: https://roemercapital.com/

Tigress Financial Partners is the nation's only disabled and woman-owned financial services firm providing institutional and high net worth investors with expertise in investment banking, capital markets, research, corporate advisory and global trade execution services, asset management and global wealth management.

Tigress is one of only two diversity firms to be a Floor Member of the NYSE which supports its global agency equity trading business capabilities. The firm has partnered with BlackRock to provide mission-driven cash management solutions that empower clients with the ability to mobilize their cash for positive social change with two share classes of money market funds. Tigress offers a wide range of innovative institutional fixed income trading solutions to clients worldwide with particular emphasis on rates and corporates while continuing to service its long-standing high net worth clients via its wealth management group.

Tigress Financial Partners LLC is a national dual certified Disabled- Owned Business Enterprise and Woman-Owned Business Enterprise, Member NYSE, FINRA, SEC and MSRB. For further information about Tigress Financial Partners, please visit: https://www.tigressfp.com/

