Roetzel & Andress Named 'Law Firm of the Year' for Transportation Law in 2026 Edition of Best Law Firms®

AKRON, Ohio, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Roetzel & Andress has been named the "Law Firm of the Year" in Transportation Law in the 2026 edition of Best Law Firms®, the first time the firm has received this national distinction.

The "Law Firm of the Year" recognition is presented to the law firm with the highest overall performance in a given national practice area. Only one firm per legal practice receives this designation, making it a particularly meaningful achievement.

"This recognition reflects the deep trust our clients place in us and the consistent results our team delivers nationwide," said Chris Cotter, Practice Group Manager of Roetzel's Transportation Group. "We're proud to be recognized among the best in the country and we remain committed to advancing the interests of the transportation industry."

In addition to the national honor, Roetzel's Transportation Law practice earned a National Tier 1 ranking and Regional Tier 1 rankings in Akron, Cleveland, Columbus and Toledo. Overall, the firm received 13 national rankings and 103 regional rankings across eight offices in the 2026 edition of Best Law Firms®.

About Roetzel

Roetzel is a full-service law firm with offices located throughout Ohio and Florida, and in Chicago. The firm provides comprehensive legal services to national and international corporations, closely held and family-run businesses, institutions, organizations, and individuals. For more information, visit www.ralaw.com.

