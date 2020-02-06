Rofori Cybersecurity Risk Assessment Solutions Increase Risk Awareness and Scores Readiness

ZIONSVILLE, Ind., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rofori Corporation is announcing the availability of its Cybersecurity Risk Assessment Solutions for organizations required to comply with NIST SP 800-171, NIST Cybersecurity Framework (CSF), and the HIPAA Security Rules. A cybersecurity risk assessment is a fundamental component of an organizational risk management process. Risk assessments are used to identify, estimate, and prioritize risk to organizational operations, organizational assets, individuals, other organizations, and the country, resulting from the operation and use of information systems.

The Rofori Cybersecurity Risk Assessment Solutions enable users to maintain and update their security readiness over the course of time in a collaborative environment. Multiple individuals can access this system to continuously update their respective function in an organization and all can quickly see where the organization's compliance measures to required standards, e.g., defense contractors complying with DFARS 7012, managing cybersecurity risk IAW NIST SP 800-171, at any moment in time.

The Rofori Cybersecurity Risk Assessment's inherent and residual risk feature, nested with NIST SP 800-30, enables an organization to assess risk prior to and after mitigation measures are implemented. This feature serves as a core capability that enables an organization's ability to manage risk priorities and risk tolerance. The dashboard enables individuals at all levels of the organization to quickly see the organizational risk in accordance with their preferred cybersecurity standard. The current inherent and residual risk calculation is promptly displayed helping you understand your most critical risks within your organization and serves as a means to focus on implementing proper remediation to protect what is most important.

The Rofori Cybersecurity Risk Assessment was designed for easy implementation and delivery of risk status at-a-glance, in the form of a drill-down dashboard status display providing detailed visibility to your cybersecurity assessment status, as determined by your implementation response. Experience how the Rofori Cybersecurity Risk Assessment Solutions can make you more aware of the cyber risk in your business operations and help prioritize remediations while maintaining compliance readiness.

The Rofori Cybersecurity Risk Assessment Solutions effect a consistent prioritization and measurement of the organization's ability to produce the outcomes needed to achieve its desired cybersecurity risk goals, including closing the communication gap between the technical and business domains within an organization. The Rofori Cybersecurity Risk Assessment provides a holistic approach to cybersecurity risk management and offers a seamless path of cybersecurity inclusion for the organizational leadership having responsibility for managing enterprise risk.

Rofori Corporation is a Veteran and Native American owned company with a focus on solutions for the cybersecurity challenges facing organizations across all industries. Rofori offers innovative cloud solutions for cybersecurity risk assessments and cybersecurity apprenticeship portals to address the growing cybersecurity skills shortage.

