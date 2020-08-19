Rofori Offers a Cybersecurity Risk Assessment Solution to Ease Transition for SMEs to the new DOD Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Standard

ZIONSVILLE, Ind., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rofori Corporation is announcing the availability of its Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Risk Assessment. The CMMC Risk Assessment joins an increasing list of Rofori Cybersecurity Risk Assessment Solutions, designed as an easy-to-use method for managing organizational cybersecurity risk. The CMMC Risk Assessment is a fundamental component of an organizational risk management process, used to identify, estimate, and prioritize risk to organizational operations, assets, individuals, and supply chains, resulting from the operation and use of information systems. The CMMC Risk Assessment enables an organization to measure its risk based on the appropriate CMMC level and helps it to realize compliance with other levels, in the event there is a need to increase CMMC levels in the future. The Rofori CMMC Risk Assessment also helps an organization to prepare for an external evaluation from a CMMC Third Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO).

The Rofori CMMC Risk Assessment enables users to maintain and update their security readiness over the course of time in a collaborative environment. Multiple individuals can access this system to continuously update their respective function in an organization and all can quickly see where the organization's compliance measures to required standards, e.g., defense contractors complying with CMMC maturity levels and preparation for an evaluation by a C3PAO.

The Rofori Cybersecurity Risk Assessment's inherent and residual risk feature, nested with NIST SP 800-30, enables an organization to assess risk prior to and after mitigation measures are implemented. This feature serves as a core capability that enables an organization's ability to manage risk priorities and risk tolerance. The dashboard enables individuals at all levels of the organization to quickly see the organizational risk relative to their CMMC level. The risk calculation is promptly displayed to help understand the most critical risks within your organization and where to implement proper remediation to protect what is most important.

The Rofori Cybersecurity Risk Assessment was designed for easy implementation and risk status at-a-glance, in the form of a drill-down dashboard providing detailed visibility to cybersecurity assessment status, as determined by your implementation response. Experience how the Rofori Cybersecurity Risk Assessments can make you more aware of the cyber risk in your business operations and help prioritize remediations, while maintaining compliance readiness.

The Rofori Cybersecurity Risk Assessments effect a consistent prioritization and measurement of the organization's ability to produce the outcomes needed to achieve its desired cybersecurity risk goals, including closing the communication gap between the technical and business domains within an organization. These assessments provide a holistic approach to cybersecurity risk management and offers a seamless path of cybersecurity inclusion for the organizational leadership having responsibility for managing enterprise risk.

Rofori Corporation

Rofori Corporation is a Veteran and Native American owned company with a focus on solutions for the cybersecurity challenges facing organizations across all industries. Rofori offers innovative cloud solutions for cybersecurity risk assessments and cybersecurity talent assessment/development to address the growing cybersecurity skills gap. www.rofori.com

Contact:

Chris Silbaugh

888-484-9995

[email protected]

SOURCE Rofori Corporation

Related Links

http://www.rofori.com

