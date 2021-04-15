Roger Beasley Mazda and the Austin Humane Society Celebrate Saving Animals by Hosting the 17th Annual AHS Car Raffle

AUSTIN, Texas, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year, Roger Beasley Mazda donates a brand new Mazda to the Humane Society to raffle to community members for a chance to win the car. Each ticket provides one night of safe and warm shelter, nutritious food, quality medical care, and lots of love for a cat or dog that needs it more than ever.

Roger Beasley Mazda

"When we started the Car Raffle 17 years ago, the Humane Society was a very small charity operating in the city. The things they've been able to accomplish over the past 17 years, thanks to the support of this community, are amazing," said Jim Bagan, Managing Partner and VP of Roger Beasley Organization. "Our mission at Roger Beasley is to make sure we are there for the long run, and that we make a big enough contribution so that change can happen."

All proceeds from the ticket sales will directly benefit the animals at the shelter, thanks to the support of Roger Beasley Imports and Jim Bagan.

The winning ticket will be drawn on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at 12 p.m. at the Central Mazda location and on Roger Beasley Mazda Austin's Facebook Page at www.facebook.com/mazdaaustin. To learn more about how Roger Beasley Mazda gives back to the community, visit its Community website at www.mazdacentral.com/community.htm.

All Roger Beasley Mazda Dealerships are "dog friendly."

Press Contact:

Elaine Rodriguez

[email protected]

Related Images

roger-beasley-mazda-and-austin.jpg

Roger Beasley Mazda and Austin Humane Society

SOURCE Roger Beasley Mazda