Roger Blissett Joins MUFG as Head of Government Affairs Office

In his role, Blissett will oversee the firm's relationships with executive and legislative branches of federal, state, and local governments in the United States and will coordinate such efforts throughout the Americas. Among his responsibilities, Blissett will lead the analysis of the potential impact on MUFG of proposed legislative and executive actions and will play a critical role in establishing corporate strategies and policies that align with government laws, regulations, and standards. Additionally, Blissett will manage the Legal Department's role in the oversight of the MUFG's Political Action Committee. Blissett's role will expand in the coming years as the bank develops new initiatives in support of its growth strategy.

"Roger brings an extensive track record of successfully leading high-performance teams, surpassing thresholds and streamlining operations," said Coyne. "His expertise, leadership skills and ability to forge dynamic relationships will be instrumental as we implement strategic programs and accelerate our pace of transformation."

Prior to joining MUFG, Blissett held several legal and business positions over a twenty year period at Royal Bank of Canada in New York, including Branch Manager and Managing Director, U.S. Strategy. Before joining RBC, he served as Vice President, Legal Execution, Commercial Paper/Medium-Term Note at Lehman Brothers. Prior to Lehman Brothers, Blissett was a Corporate Associate at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. Blissett is an active member of the community where he currently serves as a Board member at Vera Institute of Justice, a nonprofit that works with local, state and national government to build and improve justice systems that ensure fairness, promote safety and strengthen communities. He also serves as Co-Chair on the Board of Trustees for ExpandED Schools, a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the learning gap by increasing access to enriched education experiences, and is an Advisory Board Member for the NYC Young Men's Initiative, a cross-agency enterprise in New York City committed to addressing disparities faced by Black and Latino young men in New York City across the areas of education, employment, health and justice.

Blissett holds a BA from Wesleyan University and a JD from New York University School of Law.

About MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation

Headquartered in New York, MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation is a financial holding company, bank holding company and intermediate holding company with total assets of $154.6 billion at December 31, 2017. Its main subsidiaries are MUFG Union Bank, N.A. and MUFG Securities Americas Inc. MUFG Union Bank, N.A. provides an array of financial services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, and major corporations. As of December 31, 2017, MUFG Union Bank, N.A. operated 361 branches, comprised primarily of retail banking branches in the West Coast states, along with commercial branches in Texas, Illinois, New York and Georgia, as well as 19 PurePoint Financial Centers and one international office. MUFG Securities Americas Inc. is a registered securities broker-dealer which engages in capital markets origination transactions, private placements, collateralized financings, securities borrowing and lending transactions, and domestic and foreign debt and equities securities transactions. MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation is owned by The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., which is one of the world's leading financial groups. Visit www.unionbank.com or www.mufgamericas.com for more information.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups, with total assets of approximately US $2.8 trillion as of 31 December 2017. Headquartered in Tokyo and with approximately 350 years of history, MUFG is a global network with over 2,300 offices across more than 50 countries. The Group has about 150,000 employees and close to 300 entities, offering services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group's operating companies include Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation (Japan's leading trust bank), and Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co., Ltd., one of Japan's largest securities firms. The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. is Japan's premier bank, with a global network spanning around 50 countries. Outside of Japan, the bank offers an extensive scope of commercial and investment banking products and services to businesses, governments and individuals worldwide. Through close partnerships among our operating companies, the Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group", flexibly responding to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York (NYSE: MTU) stock exchanges. For more information, visit www.mufg.jp/english.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/roger-blissett-joins-mufg-as-head-of-government-affairs-office-300622541.html

SOURCE Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.