Roger Blohm Joins PPT Solutions as Senior Vice President of Partner Solutions

TULSA, Okla., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PPT Solutions, a premier provider of client-centric, performance-based Customer Experience and Contact Center Consulting Solutions, announced today the addition of Roger Blohm as senior vice president of partner solutions. An industry expert in business systems, emerging technologies and channel leadership, Blohm's background includes extensive executive leadership experience building high-performing teams. In this new role, he will be responsible for the company's channel sales strategy, driving growth and profitability by maximizing the potential of the Agent Community.

"As we invest in our Channel support organization and look forward to our next phase of growth, it was imperative we add a seasoned industry leader with an impeccable reputation for delivering transformational Agent Community-focused strategies who will ensure agents are maximizing every opportunity within the channel and their relationship with master agencies, particularly with an emphasis on strategic partnerships," stated Kris Kramer, PPT Solutions' managing director. "Our agent partners are critically important to our success, and we're thrilled to have Roger lead our program. His experience and leadership will be a tremendous asset for PPT Solutions as we expand our capabilities and partner network."

"I'm excited and humbled to take on this new opportunity and help build on the tremendous growth PPT Solutions has experienced over the past several years," stated Roger Blohm. "It's thrilling to be part of a company whose culture is rooted in strong values and an authentic passion for driving transformation and delivering the very best in client value. I'm looking forward to joining an incredibly talented team and helping expand the company's Agent reach and capabilities."

Blohm joins PPT Solutions after serving as executive vice president at Telarus, where he led the company's Cloud strategy, developed and led educational forums for partners and managed the growth of emerging technologies. He was pivotal in developing Telarus' CCaaS, UCaaS, Cybersecurity, Cloud, IoT and Mobility practices. Before Telarus, he was president of LVM, Inc., owner of VXSuite. Blohm was instrumental in growing VXSuite from a single product into a multi-product platform and the acquisition of VXSuite by Telarus. As business services manager at Americom Technology, Blohm transitioned the organization from structured cabling and infrastructure to include managed services.

About PPT Solutions

Since 2013, PPT Solutions has served as a premier provider of client-centric, performance-based Customer Experience and Contact Center Consulting Solutions. A two-time Stevie® Award winner for Call Center Consulting Practice of the Year and Customer Service Solutions Technology Partner of the Year, we passionately deliver a broad range of people, process and technology solutions customized to increase customer advocacy, enhance revenue, optimize operational efficiency and improve brand loyalty. With an extensive portfolio of Management Consulting, Managed Services, Cloud Solution Services and Marketing Management capabilities, our clients rely on us for advanced people and workforce optimization, sourcing strategies and technology solutions. Visit pptsolutions.com to learn more.

