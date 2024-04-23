Roger Bohnert leaves USDOT to lead Surface Transportation Strategies at bespoke consultancy

WASHINGTON, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Strong Port Strategies (SPS) is pleased to announce another distinguished veteran of the U.S. Department of Transportation has joined its ranks.

After serving over 20 years as a senior executive in the USDOT and 24 years in the U.S. Coast Guard, Roger Bohnert has become the firm's COO and President of Surface Transportation Strategies.

"Until today, we could claim that we were one the nation's leading maritime, aviation and intermodal transportation consultancies," says Lauren Brand, CEO of Strong Port Strategies. "Now, with Roger on our team, and his experience in highway projects, transit development, and passenger and freight rail, our services fully extend to surface transportation, from coast to coast."

After 45 years of federal service, beginning with active duty in the United States Coast Guard to retiring as Director, Office of Outreach and Project Development at the Build America Bureau, Roger brings a diverse background of transportation operations, business development, project finance, policy and delivery to Strong Port Strategies and their clients.

"During my time in Washington, I am very proud to have helped build and upgrade America's infrastructure," says Bohnert. "Working with States, municipalities and the private sector, we created a $42 billion pipeline of transportation projects and saw more than $29 billion in loans close since the Bureau's launch in 2016."

In addition to surface transportation, Roger has a great deal of experience in maritime administration, intermodal development and national security. Prior to his appointment to the Bureau, he led initiatives to develop and fund port modernization projects, oversaw development of the U.S. Marine Highway Program to expand coastal and inland water transport, and coordinated DOT's response to numerous hurricanes and national disasters.

"Few infrastructure goals can be achieved without addressing interdependent issues and systems, often involving several sectors and disciplines," says Bohnert. "At Strong Port Strategies, we believe this can be a powerful tool to deliver positive outcomes."

With a trillion-dollar backlog in vital transportation infrastructure maintenance and upgrade projects required across the country, according to the American Society of Civil Engineers, there is still much work to do.

Leveraging the knowledge of three of America's foremost experts in maritime, aviation, surface and intermodal transportation, Strong Port Strategies provides unparalleled technical expertise and strategic insight into transportation policies, programs, grants and funding opportunities.

