Roger Druckman, DDS is recognized by Continental Who's Who

Roger Druckman, DDS is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Dentist for his work in the Dental field and in acknowledgment of his private practice accomplishments.

Dr. Druckman is an expert in dentistry who has provided family dental care for over 40 years. He works with children and adults for general/cosmetic dentistry services. Moreover, Dr. Druckman's post graduate training prepared him for carrying out more complex procedures such as dental implants, cosmetic dentistry, dentures, orthodontics for children and adults, TMJ/TMD treatments, and appliances for sleep apnea/snoring.

By age eleven Dr. Druckman knew he wanted to become a doctor and he credits his grandparents and parents as his primary inspiration. His father was a tool-maker and his mother a fine artist; so he developed an eye for artistry/detail.

With a love of learning, Dr. Druckman began his undergraduate education at Long Island University Zeckendorf Campus. He graduated from the New York University College of Dentistry, earning a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree. He completed advanced dental training programs in 1983 at the Clinical Foundation of Orthopedics and Orthodontics, in 1984 at the United States Dental Institute, and in 1984 and 1986 at the American Straight Wire Orthodontic Association. He pursued additional training in 2004, completing the yearlong New York Maxi Course in Implantology through the New York University College of Dentistry.

Dr. Druckman served on active duty as a Dentist in the United States Army Dental Corps from 1975-1979. He then trained with the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Criminal Justice Information Services Division; assisting law enforcement in several cases by helping to identify missing or unidentifiable persons.

As a top-performing dental professional, Dr. Druckman is affiliated with several institutions, for example: Fellow of the Academy of General Dentistry (FAGD), a Fellow of the Academy of Dentistry International (FADI), a Fellow of the International College of Craniomandibular Orthopedics (FICCMO), and a Fellow of the American Academy of Craniofacial Pain (FAACP). He is a Diplomate of the American Academy of Pain Management (DAAPM), and a member of the American Association of Functional Orthodontics, the American Dental Association, The Colorado Dental Association, the Metropolitan Denver Dental Society, The Colorado Prosthodontic Society, the American Orthodontic Society, the American Academy of Implant Dentistry, the Academy of GP Orthodontics, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, and the American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine.

Dr. Druckman was invited to represent the United States at the American Society of Pain Educators meeting in Vietnam in 2005 and at the People to People Ambassador Programs' Anesthesiology and Pain Management Delegation in South Africa. Although he was unable to attend either event, he is highly regarded on both counsels.

Dr. Druckman was awarded the Patients' Choice Award in 2012 and attributes his successes to his strong faith in God. He clearly loves his work and does plan on retiring anytime soon.

In his free time, Dr. Druckman loves to spend time with his family, including his two adult daughters, their husbands, and his 6 year old grandson. His hobbies include reading, basketball, fishing, and walking.

He dedicates this honorable recognition to great mentors: Dr. Donald Kitzis, Dr. Harold Gelb, Dr. Bredan Stack, and Dr. Jack Hayden.

