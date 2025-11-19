Roger Federer to be Inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2026

Broadcast journalist Mary Carillo will be inducted in the Contributor Category. The 2026 Induction Celebration is set for August 27-29 in Newport, Rhode Island.

NEWPORT, R.I., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Twenty-time major champion Roger Federer has been elected to receive the Ultimate Honor in Tennis – induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in the Player Category. Sportscaster and journalist Mary Carillo has also been elected in the Contributor Category, which recognizes individuals who have made a transcendent impact on the sport of tennis.

Federer is one of only eight men in tennis history to achieve a career Grand Slam in singles and was the first male player in tennis history to win 20 major singles titles. He held the world No. 1 ranking for a record 237 consecutive weeks, ultimately holding that spot for 310 total weeks throughout his career. During his ATP career, he captured 103 singles titles, received the Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award 13 times, and was voted as ATP Fan Favorite for a record 19 consecutive years. Federer captured an Olympic gold medal in doubles in 2008, led Switzerland to the 2014 Davis Cup title and created the Laver Cup to honor Hall of Famer Rod Laver's global legacy.

In a special full circle moment, Federer received the news from fellow Hall of Famers while surrounded by the next generation of champions at Swiss Tennis, where he first began his career. Hall of Famers Stefan Edberg and Boris Becker, two of Federer's inspirations as a child, were joined by over 20 fellow Hall of Famers in sharing their congratulations.

"It's a tremendous honor to be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame and to stand alongside so many of the game's great champions," said Federer. "Throughout my career, I've always valued the history of tennis and the example set by those who came before me. It was very special to receive the news at Swiss Tennis, surrounded by the next generation of players — the place where my own journey first began. To be recognized in this way by the sport and by my peers is deeply humbling. I look forward to visiting Newport next August to celebrate this special moment with the tennis community."

A trailblazer in sports media, Mary Carillo became the first woman to regularly commentate in tennis broadcasts. Her insight and versatility opened the door for more women to step into analyst roles in tennis and beyond. She has covered hundreds of events for major networks and was inducted into the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame in 2018. Carillo has also covered 16 Olympic Games and served as a correspondent for HBO's "Real Sports," earning six Emmy® Awards and three Peabody Awards, including two for HBO documentaries ("Dare To Compete: The Struggle of Women In Sports" and "Billie Jean King: Portrait of A Pioneer").

Carillo was notified of her election in a surprise video call with Hall of Famer John McEnroe and Hall of Fame President Patrick McEnroe. The trio grew up playing tennis together in Queens, N.Y.

"I am deeply honored to be recognized in the company of so many other legends and colleagues of the tennis world." said Carillo. "I've been privileged to spend my career sharing the stories of this magnificent game, and if I've opened any doors along the way, it will make this day in August even more meaningful."

The Class of 2026 will be officially inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame during the Induction Celebration in Newport, Rhode Island from August 27-29, 2026. Tickets for the 2026 Induction Ceremony and full ITHF Induction Celebration experiences will be available on Wednesday, February 11. Fans can learn more about Induction Celebration offerings and subscribe for updates at tennisfame.com/induction.

Following a revamped format introduced in 2025, the 2026 ITHF Induction Celebration will return its marquee programming for fans, including the Hall of Fame Celebrity Pro Classic presented by Fidelity Investments, where Hall of Famers, celebrities and creators take the court together in various mixed doubles matches. The 2026 Induction Celebration will also bring back the Fit for Fame Blazer Dinner and Fame Fest, packed with family friendly games and activities, New England faire, and opportunities to engage with Hall of Famers via live podcast recordings and meet and greets.

Federer and Carillo will join an elite group of 270 inductees representing 28 countries to be presented with the Ultimate Honor in Tennis.

About the International Tennis Hall of Fame

The International Tennis Hall of Fame (ITHF) is a non-profit organization that preserves the history of tennis and celebrates its champions to inspire excellence across generations globally. Induction into the Hall of Fame is the Ultimate Honor in Tennis, and to date has been presented to 270 Hall of Famers representing 28 nations. Located in Newport, Rhode Island in the United States, the Hall of Fame honors these legends and chronicles the sport's history in an interactive museum, digital experiences and global programming. For more information on the International Tennis Hall of Fame, visit tennisfame.com.

SOURCE International Tennis Hall of Fame