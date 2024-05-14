Roger Federer's Last French Open Final Racket Up for Sale in Historic Tennis Auction

NEW YORK, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prestige Memorabilia, the global leader in tennis memorabilia, is excited to announce a tennis memorabilia auction highlighted by an exclusive piece of tennis history: Roger Federer's racket from his legendary run at the 2011 French Open. The tournament marked the last French Open final of his career, and the racket is expected to fetch upwards of $50,000. It was in this tournament that Federer shocked the world by ending Novak Djokovic's historic 43-match win streak, and then faced Rafael Nadal in the dramatic final. The auction is open for bidding starting 14 May and will close on 2 June.

The auction represents a rare opportunity for tennis enthusiasts and collectors worldwide to own an authenticated piece of sporting history from one of the most iconic moments of Federer's incredible career. The racket is acquired from the Roger Federer Foundation, and coveted Resolution Photomatch certification accompanies the racket. Resolution was able to forensically prove that Federer used the racket in the final. Further emphasizing the rarity of the racket, it is the first ever Federer racket with a photomatch graphic to come to auction. Federer's racket was custom made for him, and he has also autographed it.

The 2011 French Open showcased Federer's finest clay court play. In a much-anticipated semifinal, Federer halted Djokovic's historic 43-match win streak in what is considered the best clay court match of his career. The four-set victory was punctuated by a Federer ace, leading to the iconic finger wag celebration. In the final, Federer faced the Nadal in their 25th career duel. Federer pushed Nadal to the limit in a four-set battle, showcasing a series of brilliant shots from the very racket that is up for auction.

Other incredible items from Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz, and Serena Williams will also be available in the auction.

The auction commences May 14th, 2024. Please find the auction online at thetennisauction.com.

