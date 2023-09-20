Roger Federer's Last Grand Slam Win Outfit Up for Sale in Historic Tennis Auction

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prestige Memorabilia, the global leader in tennis memorabilia, is excited to announce a tennis memorabilia auction highlighted by an exclusive piece of tennis history: Roger Federer's match-worn outfit from his groundbreaking 20th Grand Slam winning run at the 2018 Australian Open. The victory was the last major title of his legendary career, and the outfit is expected to achieve up to $35,000. The auction is open for bidding starting 20 September and will close on 8 October.

Roger Federer's 2018 Australian Open Match Worn and Autographed Outfit

The auction represents a rare opportunity for tennis enthusiasts and collectors worldwide to own an authenticated piece of sporting history from Federer's incredible career. As the emotional Swiss maestro himself said after the historic match, "It's a dream come true, and the fairytale continues." The ensemble, a personalized creation from Nike, is as unique as the champion himself. Featuring custom labeling and two certificates of authenticity from the Roger Federer Foundation, the lot is assured of authenticity and link to the monumental tournament.

Federer's superb performances in Melbourne, culminating in a thrilling final against Croatian player Marin Cilic, cemented his place among the legends of tennis. It was not Federer and Cilic's first Grand Slam final encounter; they had faced each other in the 2017 Wimbledon final where Federer claimed victory over an injured Cilic. However, this time Cilic was in imperious form, and the match reached a fifth set. Federer would raise his level to take the decisive set, becoming the first man to win 20 Grand Slam titles. Federer would join a small, elite group of players such as Serena Williams and Steffi Graf who have achieved this milestone. The tournament would mark the final Grand Slam victory in Federer's illustrious career, spanning all the way to his first at Wimbledon 2003.

The highlighted lot contains the autographed, match worn shirt as well as the autographed, match worn shorts. The items by Nike were custom tailored to Federer, and contain "custom athlete" labeling. Other incredible items from Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz, and Serena Williams will also be available in the auction.

The auction commences September 20th, 2023. Please find the auction online at thetennisauction.com.

