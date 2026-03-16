Roger Gallagher Launches National Scholarship Initiative for Undergraduate Entrepreneurs Focused on Sustainable Business Leadership

SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Roger Gallagher Scholarship for Entrepreneurs is officially announced as a new academic opportunity designed to support undergraduate students who demonstrate a thoughtful and disciplined approach to entrepreneurship and business leadership. Established by Roger Gallagher, the scholarship recognizes students who understand that long-term success in business is built on integrity, strong relationships, and a commitment to creating enduring value.

The scholarship is open to undergraduate students enrolled at accredited colleges or universities across the United States. Through this initiative, Roger Gallagher aims to highlight the importance of entrepreneurial thinking that extends beyond rapid growth or short-term gains.

The Roger Gallagher Scholarship for Entrepreneurs provides a one-time academic award to a qualifying student who demonstrates insight into responsible entrepreneurship and long-term value creation.

Applicants are required to submit a 750–1,000 word essay responding to the following prompt:

"Entrepreneurship is often romanticized as disruption, innovation, and rapid growth. But sustainable businesses are rarely built on hype—they're built on relationships, disciplined execution, and long-term thinking. Reflect on a business, founder, or entrepreneurial principle that embodies this philosophy. What lessons have you drawn from it, and how will those lessons inform the way you approach building value in your own career or ventures?"

To qualify for the scholarship, applicants must meet several eligibility criteria. Candidates must currently be enrolled as undergraduate students at accredited colleges or universities in the United States and maintain good academic standing.

The scholarship is inspired by Roger Gallagher's professional experiences working closely with entrepreneurs, business leaders, and families navigating the challenges of building and sustaining long-term enterprises. Over the course of his career, Roger Gallagher observes how thoughtful leadership, disciplined execution, and mentorship often define the difference between ventures that endure and those that falter.

Applications for the scholarship remain open until November 15, 2026. Following the review process, the selected recipient will be officially announced on December 15, 2026.

The Roger Gallagher Scholarship for Entrepreneurs continues to highlight the importance of thoughtful entrepreneurship by recognizing undergraduate students who demonstrate both intellectual curiosity and a commitment to building ventures that contribute lasting value to communities and industries.

For additional information about the scholarship or application details, please visit the official website listed above.

SOURCE Roger Gallagher Scholarship