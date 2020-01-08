Roger Staubach, Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith and Dirk Nowitzki to Appear at the Heroes on the Water Gala

DALLAS, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Heroes on the Water, a 501 (c) 3 based in Dallas, announced an all-star lineup for their upcoming Inaugural Gala titled, A Night to Salute our Monumental Heroes. Dale Hansen, announcer for WFAA-TV ABC Dallas, is the master of ceremonies for the Feb. 8 event featuring Roger Staubach, Troy Aikman and Emmitt Smith, formerly with the Dallas Cowboys, and Dirk Nowitzki, formerly with the Dallas Mavericks.

During the gala's Mount Rushmore of Dallas Sports, Hansen will lead an intriguing, intimate conversation with the four celebrities. The sports legends will provide autographed jerseys and photo opportunities as part of a live auction.

"We are truly blessed to have the support of such amazing people at our inaugural event, and look forward to hearing their stories," says Amber Helms, Executive Director of Heroes on the Water.

The event will be held at The Omni Hotel, 555 S. Lamar St., Dallas, on February 8, 2020 at 6 p.m. An elegant dinner will be served, with the option to attend a VIP reception prior to the event. Sponsorships and individual tickets are available at https://heroesonthewater.org/2020gala. In addition, there is opportunity to sponsor a hero, or a hero and their guest, to attend the gala.

"We are honored to serve our valiant community of veterans and first responders," says Helms. "We would love to have as many attend as possible. Through the support of our community, we believe we can continue to support these brave men and women."

For more information about the gala, sponsorships or individual tickets, visit the website or email Laura Armbruster at laura.armbruster@heroesonthewater.org.

About Heroes on the Water

Heroes on the Water, a Dallas-based 501 (c) 3, provides alternative wellness therapy to veterans, first responders and their families. The primary focus of the therapy is kayak fishing experiences. With approximately 60 chapters in 30 states, the national organization has served over 58,000 veterans, first responders and their families since its inception in 2007. Through the dedication of our volunteer-led chapters, we are able to support our heroes in reintegrating and reconnecting with family, friends and community. For more information visit https://heroesonthewater.org.

