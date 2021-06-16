Roger Stone, Veteran GOP Strategist, to Unveil "Plan to Save America" During Press Conference in Tampa, Florida This Friday

BRANDON, Fla., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Legendary Republican Strategist Roger Stone a veteran of 10 presidential campaigns over the past 40 years, while also being a longtime confidante to President Donald J. Trump, believes that the United States of America can still be brought back from the brink.

Roger Stone

"Biden's first 100 days in office have put America LAST at a breakneck speed, after President Donald J. Trump spent four years restoring the American Dream by putting America FIRST, despite being under constant attack from the media, the leadership of both parties and facing two sham impeachments. Under Biden, we have rising inflation, open borders, skyrocketing gas prices, rising crime, a stagnant economy, a weak foreign policy and unconstitutional spying on US citizens and government harassment of political dissidents at unprecedented levels," said Stone.

Debuted on his new show "Get Stoned," which premieres on the colorful political consultant's long running website STONECOLDTRUTH.COM, Stones's four-part plan includes holding the mainstream media accountable for their lies and distortions and removing the Republican elected officials who caved to the mob by certifying the fraudulent election results in several states.

His Friday afternoon press conference, which will be held in a conference room at the Hilton Garden Inn, 13305 Tampa Oaks Blvd, Tampa FL 33637, is scheduled from 12pm to 2pm. Stone is expected to discuss his plan at length and take questions from attendees or journalists present during the presser.

My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, Pastor Greg Locke, healthcare freedom activist Charlene Bollinger, and Atilis Gym owner Ian Smith will also be on hand for the rally and press conference.

The press conference detailing his plan to "SAVE AMERICA," kicks off a weekend in the Tampa Bay area for Mr. Stone and other high-profile leaders in the MAGA movement. He is also in the area for a "REOPEN AMERICA TOUR," at Pastor Rodney Howard Browne's River Church, which starts on Friday and lasts three days.

Attendees will hear from and interact with some of the most prominent people in the America First movement. General Michael Flynn and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell will join Stone as headline speakers.

