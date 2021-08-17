Roger West Jumps More than 1000 Spots to No. 471 on INC 5000

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Roger West Creative & Code celebrates another year of exponential growth following the agency's 14th year in operation. Earlier this month, Roger West earned the No. 3 spot on the Tampa Bay Business Journal Fast 50 list and was awarded today with the No. 471 position on Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 list, a 1,009-spot jump from its previous rank of 1480.

This year marks Roger West's third consecutive year on the Fast 50 list and the agency's second year featured on the Inc. 5000. These prestigious awards consider factors including the revenue growth of privately-owned companies. Roger West was also recognized for cultivating an exceptional culture and was named an honoree and winner of Established Excellence on Inc. Best Workplaces 2021 in May and a Tampa Bay Business Journal Best Place to Work in February. In addition, the agency was named a finalist for the Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Year awards in July.

The Tampa-based digital marketing agency has reached record revenue growth for the past three years and has taken on several initiatives with future expansion in mind. In 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic, Roger West moved into a 10,000 square foot building. "We're excited to have our growing team back together again. We've worked hard to create a space designed for collaboration, creativity and comfort," said Jennie Treby, President at Roger West.

Roger West also welcomed four new team members, including Tim Peyton as Director of Digital Strategy; Kendra Mahon as Director of Client Services; Salim Rouwayheb as Director of Email Marketing Strategy; and Susana Rodriguez as Executive Assistant to CEO Michael Westafer.

"We've had some great opportunities and major milestones over the past few years, and I'm grateful to our team and clients for their roles in helping Roger West thrive. The trust our clients have in us, and the team's passion for client service, are absolutely the reason why we're witnessing such extraordinary growth," said Michael Westafer, CEO and Founder of Roger West.

