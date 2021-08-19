Roger West Makes Key Hires in High-Growth Areas of Email Marketing and Client Strategy

The hires signal the digital marketing agency's continued growth and expansion following inclusion on the Inc. 500 list and The Tampa Bay Business Journal's Fast 50 list of Tampa Bay's fastest-growing privately held companies. Roger West climbed to the No. 3 spot after experiencing 664.49% revenue growth over the past three years.

Salim Rouwayheb will be responsible for helping Roger West meet growing client needs in the email marketing, campaign development and demand generation arena. Rouwayheb brings more than 10 years of in-depth technical and design experience, with cross-functional expertise in platform operations, CRM systems, marketing automation and customer journeys. Rouwayheb most recently worked for the Vanguard Group in Philadelphia. He holds a Bachelor of Arts and Science degree in graphic design and marketing from Cleveland State University.

Kendra Mahon joins the agency as Director of Client Services, where she will oversee Roger West's account management team to ensure exceptional service delivery, client success and satisfaction across all client relationships. Mahon is an experienced agency account executive specializing in brand management, creative services and client communications. She joins Roger West from PPK, where she was marketing director. Mahon holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications and writing from the University of Tampa.

"We're excited to welcome Salim and Kendra to the Roger West team. Our agency has experienced incredible growth over the past year, and we're grateful for the opportunity to expand our team along with our offered services. We have found two incredible professionals who are not only experts in their field, but passionate about client service. It's that passion and commitment to helping clients reach their goals that sets them apart and makes them a great fit for Roger West," said Michael Westafer, Founder and CEO at Roger West.

Roger West continues to develop its team for continuous growth and client success. These new onboards are critical elements of the agency's development strategy to better serve clients across all industry verticals.

