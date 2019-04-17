Roger West Named a 2019 Best Places to Work

TAMPA, Fla., April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Roger West, an award-winning digital marketing agency headquartered in Tampa, has been recognized by the Tampa Bay Business Journal (TBBJ) as a 2019 Best Places to Work in the small business category.

The Roger West team – comprised of account executives, creative professionals, digital marketers and strategists, designers, developers and copywriters – attended TBBJ's Awards Ceremony on April 12 at George Steinbrenner Field where they received their award and had the opportunity to run the bases, play cornhole and celebrate together.

Some of the Roger West team at TBBJ's Best Places to Work Awards Ceremony at George Steinbrenner Field. Roger West team members modeling our "Better Than Your Current Agency" t-shirts.

The Best Places to Work Awards are given out yearly by TBBJ to companies that have created positive workplace environments where people love to work.

After being nominated, company employees are anonymously surveyed by Quantum Workplace so companies can be evaluated in the following areas: team effectiveness, retention risk, alignment with goals, trust with co-workers, individual contribution, manager effectiveness, trust in senior leaders, feeling valued, work engagement and people practices.

Roger West received a Quantum Score of more than 95 out of 100. Read our profile in TBBJ. Roger West will also be featured in the April 19th print edition of the TBBJ.

"Being named a Best Place to Work is a huge honor for us. Roger West has been in business for almost 12 years, and 2018 has been the best year we've ever had. We've been able to grow our talented, dedicated team, and we've worked very hard to make this a place where people are excited to come to work," says CEO Michael Westafer.

Working at Roger West comes with a number of great perks – from stand-up desks and great benefits, to fun group outings and a seemingly endless flow of food and drinks.

"Overall, the best perk is that we're a tight knit group of passionate people who genuinely enjoy working together," says Diane Callihan, Director of Marketing.

About Roger West

Roger West is an award-winning, Tampa-based digital marketing agency that carefully combines design, technology and marketing strategy to deliver solutions that drive traffic, generate leads and increase sales for our clients. Learn more at www.rogerwest.com.

Contact:

Diane Callihan

Director of Marketing

212859@email4pr.com

SOURCE Roger West

Related Links

http://www.rogerwest.com

