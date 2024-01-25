Roger Williams University Announces Endowed Faculty Professorships

News provided by

Roger Williams University

25 Jan, 2024, 14:15 ET

BRISTOL, R.I., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Roger Williams University (RWU) has received a grant of $3 million to make four matching gifts to launch endowed professorships in the Mario J. Gabelli School of Business.

The first endowed professorship to be announced is the Yeaton Professor of Finance, Director, Center for Advanced Financial Education (CAFE), funded through a matching gift from the family of Timothy B. Yeaton and Susan Yeaton.

"This endowed professorship recognizes the outstanding achievements of Roger Williams University Gabelli School of Business faculty," said Mario J. Gabelli, investor and chairman and CEO of GAMCO Investors, Inc. "Under the leadership of Dean Diya Das, the business school will continue to grow as a business education leader and support centers of excellence."

RWU Professor of Finance Michael Melton has been selected as the first recipient of the Yeaton Professor of Finance. Melton is the Founder and Director of RWU's CAFE program.

"The Center for Advanced Financial Education is an outstanding example of Roger Williams University's commitment to preparing students through real-world education and powerful combinations of learning and hands-on experiences. Dr. Michael Melton has created a groundbreaking program that makes our graduates ready for work on day one at the top Wall Street firms and global investment companies around the world," said RWU President Ioannis Miaoulis.

"I am proud to be named the Yeaton Professor of Finance and to receive this wonderful recognition and added support of the Center for Advanced Financial Education program," Melton said. "As we look forward to celebrating CAFE's 20th anniversary, I am excited to continue the work of preparing our students to become the business leaders the world needs next."

CAFE program students manage two investment portfolios in real time inside a center that is outfitted like a Wall Street trading room. The program has won several portfolio management awards, including two national collegiate championships. International educational experiences are embedded in the program, and students have presented their methodology to CEOs and CFOs at global financial institutions around the world, from Tokyo to Hong Kong, Dubai, Shanghai, Frankfurt, Greece, and London.

RWU will announce additional endowed professorships at the Gabelli School of Business in the years ahead.

Contact:
Jill Pais
AVP of Media Relations
***@rwu.edu

Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/13004122

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Roger Williams University

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.