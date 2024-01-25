Roger Williams University Announces Endowed Faculty Professorships

BRISTOL, R.I., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Roger Williams University (RWU) has received a grant of $3 million to make four matching gifts to launch endowed professorships in the Mario J. Gabelli School of Business.

The first endowed professorship to be announced is the Yeaton Professor of Finance, Director, Center for Advanced Financial Education (CAFE), funded through a matching gift from the family of Timothy B. Yeaton and Susan Yeaton.

"This endowed professorship recognizes the outstanding achievements of Roger Williams University Gabelli School of Business faculty," said Mario J. Gabelli, investor and chairman and CEO of GAMCO Investors, Inc. "Under the leadership of Dean Diya Das, the business school will continue to grow as a business education leader and support centers of excellence."

RWU Professor of Finance Michael Melton has been selected as the first recipient of the Yeaton Professor of Finance. Melton is the Founder and Director of RWU's CAFE program.

"The Center for Advanced Financial Education is an outstanding example of Roger Williams University's commitment to preparing students through real-world education and powerful combinations of learning and hands-on experiences. Dr. Michael Melton has created a groundbreaking program that makes our graduates ready for work on day one at the top Wall Street firms and global investment companies around the world," said RWU President Ioannis Miaoulis.

"I am proud to be named the Yeaton Professor of Finance and to receive this wonderful recognition and added support of the Center for Advanced Financial Education program," Melton said. "As we look forward to celebrating CAFE's 20th anniversary, I am excited to continue the work of preparing our students to become the business leaders the world needs next."

CAFE program students manage two investment portfolios in real time inside a center that is outfitted like a Wall Street trading room. The program has won several portfolio management awards, including two national collegiate championships. International educational experiences are embedded in the program, and students have presented their methodology to CEOs and CFOs at global financial institutions around the world, from Tokyo to Hong Kong, Dubai, Shanghai, Frankfurt, Greece, and London.

RWU will announce additional endowed professorships at the Gabelli School of Business in the years ahead.

