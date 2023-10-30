Roger Y. Tsien, PhD, UCSD Professor & Alume Inventor Inducted into United States National Inventors Hall of Fame

LA JOLLA, Calif., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alume Biosciences, Inc (Alume) announced today that inventor and innovator, Roger Y. Tsien, PhD (1952-2016) was inducted into the United States National Inventors Hall of Fame®, "the greatest celebration of American innovation" at an induction ceremony in Washington DC on October 26th, 2023. In partnership with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, the National Inventors Hall of Fame® recognizes innovation pioneers for their world-changing innovations.

Roger Y. Tsien Illumination plaque at the National Inventor Hall of Fame Museum, Alexandria, VA.

Tsien (Nobel, Chemistry 2008) was recognized for his transformative work at UCSD where he developed colorful variants for green fluorescent protein (GFP), a protein found in the jellyfish Aequorea Victoria. Tsien discovered how to make the protein glow more brightly and created a full palette of rainbow-colored fluorescent proteins that scientists use to track cellular processes in real time. Tsien's research provided scientists around the world a powerful way to look into cells and living animals and watch molecules interact in real-time. "Roger was an extraordinary man: kind, generous, gracious, and always the consummate scientist pushing the limits of his work to expand the possibilities of science," said Pradeep Khosla, Chancellor, UCSD.

Tsien wanted his research in fluorescence to have clinical impact and translate into improved patient care. Working together with UCSD Professor of Otolaryngology & Pharmacology and Alume CEO & Founder, Quyen T. Nguyen, MD, PhD, they developed injectable nerve-targeted peptides linked to a fluorescent dye. This work formed the foundation for the core technology behind Alume's first product, ALM-488, a peptide-dye conjugate that allows surgeons to identify hard-to-see nerves in real time during surgery and avoid inadvertent injury.

ALM-488, also known as bevonescein, is designed to highlight nerves with fluorescence in real time during surgery. Alume is currently conducting Phase 3 clinical trials in patients undergoing Head and Neck surgery at several academic hospitals throughout the US (clinicaltrials.gov NCT05377554).

"This technology has tremendous potential to transform the field of surgery. I am proud to carry forward Roger's legacy in fluorescence towards improving patient outcomes," said Nguyen.

About Alume Biosciences, Inc.

Alume is a biotechnology company founded in 2017 that is developing nerve-targeted pharmaceutical agents for surgical and therapeutic use. The company's first product, bevonescein, is a fluorescent peptide-dye conjugate that makes human nerves "glow," helping surgeons identify and reduce injury to critical nerves during surgery.

About the National Inventors Hall of Fame

The National Inventors Hall of Fame is the premier nonprofit organization in America dedicated to recognizing inventors and inventions, promoting creativity, and advancing the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship. Founded in 1973 in partnership with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, NIHF is committed to not only honoring the individuals whose inventions have made the world a better place, but to ensuring American ingenuity continues to thrive in the hands of coming generations. Other inductees honored at the NIHF 2023 event include Drs. Jennifer Doudna and Emmanuelle Charpentier for their work on gene editing (CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing) and Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman for their work on modified mRNA technology used in COVID-19 vaccines.

