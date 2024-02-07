Roger Yoder Ignites Growth as Mary's Gone Crackers Welcomes Him As New VP of Marketing and Business Development

News provided by

Mary’s Gone Crackers

07 Feb, 2024, 07:00 ET

Renowned Strategist Set to Propel Mary's Gone Crackers to New Heights

RENO, Nev., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mary's Gone Crackers, the leading organic, gluten-free cracker company, proudly announces the strategic addition of Roger Yoder as the Vice President of Marketing and Business Development. Renowned for his dynamic leadership and proven success in strategic marketing and international sales, Yoder is set to play a transformative role in steering Mary's Gone Crackers towards unprecedented growth and success.

In response to securing Yoder as the newest addition to the team, Mary's Gone Crackers CEO, Michael Finete, expressed unwavering excitement, stating, "Roger Yoder's appointment as our Vice President of Marketing and Business Development marks a pivotal moment for Mary's Gone Crackers. His strategic prowess and extensive experience perfectly align with our company's pursuit of category leadership and disruptive growth objectives. We eagerly anticipate capturing market share and amplifying our message about the essential health, environmental and taste advantages that define Mary's Gone Crackers as the go-to choice for those seeking authentic better-for-you food options."

In this new capacity, Yoder is poised to lead initiatives that drive the company's growth, cultivate strategic partnerships and unlock new business opportunities. With a remarkable track record in consumer marketing, business development and international sales, Yoder emerges as a key asset poised to elevate Mary's Gone Crackers to unprecedented heights.

His capacity to lead and drive substantial business results is underscored by his tenure at Sensient Natural Ingredients, Microsoft, Gateway Computer, Apple Computer and Norton Internet Security, where he played a pivotal role in achieving unparalleled gains in market share and revenue growth.

Yoder shared his enthusiasm, stating, "I am thrilled to contribute my strategic vision to propel the brand's growth and success. Mary's Gone Crackers has already solidified its position as a leader in organic, gluten-free snacks and I eagerly anticipate playing a pivotal role in expanding its reach, forging strategic partnerships and exploring new business opportunities."

To find Mary's Gone Crackers near you, access its store locator here. For more information and recipe inspiration, visit www.marysgonecrackers.com or follow them on Instagram or Twitter.

About Mary's Gone Crackers
Mary's Gone Crackers® has grown to be one of the largest organic and gluten-free cracker companies in the United States since opening in 2004. Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, the company crafts high-quality snacks that are certified organic, Kosher, gluten-free and non-GMO. Even with its exceptional growth, the organization has remained committed to using mostly plant-based ingredients that cater to a variety of dietary needs and health-conscious consumers. Their products can be found across the United States and Canada, at both specialty and mainstream grocery stores.

Media Contact:
Matt Kovacs
Blaze PR
mkovacs@blazepr.com

SOURCE Mary’s Gone Crackers

News Releases in Similar Topics

