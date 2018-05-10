Rogers & Cowan Acquires London Based ITB Worldwide

Led by Managing Directors Emma Gregson and Matthew Pitcher, ITB is comprised of three core divisions – Entertainment Marketing (casting, endorsements & collaborations, talent equity agreements, influencer campaigns and VIP gifting/seeding and event services), Licensing & Brand Extensions, and Representation of prominent creative talent and designers for career management and commercial deals.

"Over the last nine years, ITB has shown their expertise in the fashion and influencer space, creating award winning campaigns with cutting edge influencers and designers for their great roster of brand and creative clients," said Mark Owens CEO, Rogers and Cowan. "I am thrilled to marry their expertise in the global fashion and lifestyle space with our music, talent and content capabilities, especially as the world moves more digitally forward."

"With their global scope and scale and seasoned management team, we are excited about our ability to scale our business to a wider network of brands and more territories," said Emma Gregson MD ITB . "We will be able to extend to our clients extra capabilities and reach, experiential services and integrated communications that can amplify our work providing a more end to end offering. Our founder, Emma Grede has set us up for incredible success to take this agency forward. The ITB team are best in class at what they do with a tight, creative and exemplary culture that in turn provides our clients with dedicated and award winning work."

"We are excited to be able to be able to offer our brand and talent clients around the world access to ITB's insight-led, approach to fashion and lifestyle," said Jeff Ehrenkranz, President Octagon Marketing International. "In our time getting to know each other, ITB have proven the ability to create strategic and creatively-led partnerships between brands and popular culture that engage with the audience in credible and meaningful ways."

Terms were not disclosed. ITB will retain its name. ITB was represented by Hellion partners in the sale. Rogers and Cowan is part of the Octagon Sports and Entertainment Network and also has the FRUKT, Film Fashion and Clickable Media Group brands in its growing portfolio.

For more information, visit: http://www.itb-worldwide.com/

About Rogers & Cowan

Rogers & Cowan is a leading entertainment PR and marketing communications agency connecting brands with the media, consumers and influencers that matter. R&C offers an insider's "POV" in creating distinctive integrated marketing campaigns that leverage the powerful marketing influencers of the entertainment industry to drive strategic positioning, build brand awareness, increase consumer engagement, activate online communities and support product launches. The agency works with a diverse roster of clients ranging from A-list celebrities to content creators to consumer technology companies to construct traditional and social media campaigns that support brand initiatives and resonate with target audiences. http://www.rogersandcowan.com/. Follow us @RogersandCowan

About ITB Worldwide

An entertainment marketing, partnerships and talent agency, we deliver strategic and creatively-led partnerships rooted in popular culture for brands and individuals alike. Our services span brand, designer and talent collaborations, influencer marketing, talent procurement for global advertising campaigns, brand extensions, licensing, retail partnerships, distribution, talent representation and VIP services. We service a global roster of both brand and agency clients from our offices in London. http://www.itb-worldwide.com/. Follow us @itb_worldwide

Contact: Shae DeWaal, Rogers & Cowan (310) 854-8178 sdewaal@rogersandcowan.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rogers--cowan-acquires-london-based-itb-worldwide-300645989.html

SOURCE Rogers & Cowan

Related Links

http://www.rogersandcowan.com

