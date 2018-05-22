Rogers & Cowan Content Development Arm, Clickable Media Group, Launches First Digital Series, "Click My Closet"

The " Click My Closet " episodes are roughly five minutes in length and feature actresses Ashley Greene and Jaime King, model Petra Nemcova and Cheryl Burke discussing their fashion needs with their long-time stylist friends, who come through with wardrobes wins. New episodes will be released through November and will integrate brand partners from fashion and retail to general market.

"Recognizing the shift to digital-first distribution and a socially driven marketplace for content, Clickable Media Group is producing differentiated content that combines entertainment (viewing) and interactive (clickable) elements within its video programming," said George Greenberg, CEO of Clickable Media Group. "Each episode builds on a unique story that draws upon the lives, lifestyle and fashion of our celebrities' and explores the personal relationship with their trusted stylist."

"This is the first time that shopping technology, mobile video, and the ability to save and share items from a virtual closet have all been married together in one ecosystem, while also giving a glimpse into the celebrity-stylist relationship," said Gary Morgan, Co-Founder of "Click My Closet" and Clickable Media Group executive. "As the founder of Splash News, the leading photo and video agency serving the entertainment industry, we recognized that the most searched item for celebrity images was what they were wearing. This was the inspiration for 'Click My Closet,' which gives consumers the ability to know exactly what a celebrity is wearing and shop that same look with one click."

"Click My Closet" is positioned as aspirational, yet accessible. Many viewers won't likely be able to afford every item featured, but each episode will contain a mix of clothing priced from mass to class. For instance, in the Ashley Greene episode, the actress rocks a $22 double-breasted Zara jacket and a U.S.-made RE/Done Raw Edge denim number that retails for $73 with high-end skinny Balmain jeans ($588) and Jimmy Choo heels.

"When I was presented with the opportunity to participate in 'Click My Closet,' I was immediately intrigued," said actress Ashley Greene. "In addition to the clever concept, I loved that my publicity agency had the foresight to enhance their role as storytellers by creating the type of short-form content that they know resonates with fans, while simultaneously building my brand in the fashion space. It's a natural evolution and I'm excited to be on the ground floor."

"Click My Closet" will target millennial women age 18 to 35 and offers consumers a new and unique way to interact with celebrity fashion, engage with mobile entertainment content, and have access to personal styling, all through one digital platform.

